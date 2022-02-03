A doctor suspended by the Comib participates in a delivery

Gynecology office.

The Official College of Physicians of the Balearic Islands (Comib) is assessing, together with the legal services, how to act and “what step to take” before the alleged involvement of a suspended doctor of his activity as a denier in a registered birth in a house in Ibiza.

“We are not going to sit idly by”assured in statements to Europa Press the vice president of the Comib, Carles Recasens, who has advanced that “probably” the action of the Association “will be through Justice”.

At the moment, the Civil Guard is investigating the alleged participation of this suspended doctor in a childbirth, in which the baby suffered a cardiorespiratory arrest for which he had to be admitted to the pediatric ICU of the Son Espases Hospital.

Why was he suspended from college?

Following some denial statements by this doctor in 2020, the Comib initiated a procedure considering that his conduct could be “ethical questionable”. After a long process, the Association concluded that this doctor had violated several points of the code of ethicswhich implied a suspension of six years of membership and an economic fine.

This resolution was sent to the General College of Official Medical Associations, which assessed and ratified what the Comib had ruled on.

The Comib was aware that this doctor had filed a judicial appeal against said resolution, although it was not aware that he had resumed his activity as a doctor.

In this sense, the vice president of the Comib has clarified that this doctor is not disqualified, but rather his college has been suspended. “This man talks about issues of disqualification, but we as a school only have the capacity to suspend membership or even expel a member,” Recasens said.

The disqualification of a professional must be decided through a judicial process, according to Recasens. However, he recalled that the suspension of membership already prevents a doctor from working “because in Spain, by law, to be able to work as a doctor one has to be registered“.

On the other hand, the vice president of the Comib has indicated that until now they have not received any judicial notification about an alleged complaint against the Association or against its president, José Manuel Valderde. However, he has pointed out, this doctor has on several occasions expressed his intention to file a complaint.

“Damage to the image” of the medical group

Faced with these alleged facts that are now being investigated, Recasens has lamented that “this person is obtaining excessive quotas of prominence” while health professionals work every day “to tackle the situation of the covid and the rest of the pathologies”. “This person, who has done so much damage to the image of the collectivehas become a character that none of the doctors want,” he criticized.

Recasens has also warned that the alleged intervention of this doctor may lead to “serious or very serious consequences” at the criminal level. “The situation in which this doctor has been seen is one of the most feared by any obstetrician, pediatrician or midwife, which is complications in childbirth”, he has indicated.

He stressed that “the issue of childbirth and its care is a process that is constantly evolving” and that any step “must go hand in hand with absolute safety”, “In this case, unfortunately, there is more than demonstrated the risks involved in pregnancy and childbirth”, she said.

Recasens has highlighted that the pregnancy process must be managed “by qualified people”, which is why there are medical specialties. “For that the Balearic Islands have doctors and midwives who are excellentboth publicly and privately”, he highlighted.

Finally, the vice-president of the Comib has wished that the newborn prognosis in Ibiza, admitted to the Son Espases pediatric ICU, “be the best you can be”.