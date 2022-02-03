A hacker stole $326 million in cryptocurrencies

A hacker stole $326 million in cryptocurrencies by attacking one of the so-called “bridges” that allow different types of these digital currencies to be exchanged, As reported on Wednesday by the victims of the attack.

The attack was directed at Wormhole Bridge, a protocol that allows Internet users to switch between Ethereum and Solana cryptocurrencies. The attacker would have taken advantage of a vulnerability in the Solana section of the bridge.

“The Wormhole network was mined for 120 wETH. ETH will be added in the next few hours to ensure wETH is backed 1:1. We are working to reopen the network quickly. Thank you for your patience,” Wormhole managers said in a Twitter message.

This is the largest computer attack in the cryptocurrency sector so far in 2022. From Wormhole they have offered a reward of 10 million dollars if the stolen funds are returned.

During 2021, North Korean hackers launched at least seven attacks on cryptocurrency platforms, extracting nearly $400 million worth of digital assetsaccording to a report by the software company Chainalysis.

“These attacks primarily targeted investment firms and centralized exchanges, and used phishing lures, code exploits, malware, and advanced social engineering to divert funds from these organizations’ internet-connected ‘hot’ wallets to addresses controlled by South Korea. North”, reads the report, which ensures that once North Korea gained custody of the funds, it began a careful laundering process to cover up and withdraw money.

These complex tactics and techniques have led many security researchers to characterize cyber actors from the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) as advanced persistent threats (APTs).

This is especially true for APT 38, also known asLazarus Group, which is run by the DPRK’s main intelligence agency, the US-UN sanctioned Reconnaissance General Office. “While we will refer to the attackers as North Korea-linked hackers in general, many of these attacks were probably carried out by the Lazarus Group in particular”, clarify the researchers.

Lazarus Group first gained notoriety with its cyberattacks on Sony Pictures and WannaCrybut has since concentrated his efforts on cryptocurrency crime, a strategy that has proven immensely profitable.

As of 2018, the group has stolen and laundered massive amounts of virtual currency each year, typically more than $200 million.

