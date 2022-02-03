A ‘youtuber’ robs his followers of $ 500,000 and refuses to return the money

According to Paul Denino, his followers are to blame for “putting too much emotion [en el proyecto]”.

Paul Dennis, better known as Ice Poseidonis a popular American ‘youtuber’ who recently acknowledged having stolen some $500,000 and has refused to return the money.

Denino’s scam was exposed by the also ‘youtuber’ coffeezilla, who this February 1 published all the details in a 23-minute video. The ‘clip’ has been seen by half a million people in a few hours.

Coffeezilla explains that Ice Poseidon tricked his followers into investing in CxCoin, a platform that Denino himself founded for content creators to earn cryptocurrency donations. Furthermore, he assured all of his donors that they had nothing to worry about and that it was a “long term project“.

However, according to the Coffeezilla report, Ice Poseidon lied, since he worked on the platform for just two weeks and stole around $500,000.

In fact, Coffeezilla confronted Denino in a phone call and Denino admitted what he had done, but showed no remorse and refused to return the moneyblaming his followers for “putting too much emotion [en el proyecto]” and claiming that he must “take care of himself”.

Later, Ice Poseidon slightly changed his mind and promised to return $155,000. However, Coffeezilla discovered that the ‘youtuber’ also lied about it and only returned $47,000a small part of the total.

The current value of CxCoin is practically zero. Its price, according to recent data from livecoinwatch, is $0.0000000023.