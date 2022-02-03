Abinader grants Felipe González nationality

The president of the Republic, Louis Abinadergranted this Wednesday the Dominican nationality with privileged naturalization to the former president of Spain, Philip Gonzalez79, who led that European nation during the period 1982-1996.

The acknowledgment is contained in the decree 42-22 made known during a ceremony held at the National Palace. There, in front of the main government servants, Abinader described González as a “loyal friend of the Republic, who has long cultivated a relationship with our land.”

Abinader described him as a great statesman, precursor of the transformations of Spain during his management with the Spanish Socialist Workers Party (PSOE), as well as for his defense of social justice and equitable distribution of wealth.

The head of state recalled that, in the administration of González, the Organic Law of 1985 was enacted, which contributed to the regularization of many Dominicans in that nation in the 1990s.

“Thanks to that determination, we have a thriving Dominican community in Spain”Abigail said. “I am honored to share the same identity card,” he added.

González: there is no better distinction

The first time González visited the Dominican Republic was for the inauguration of Antonio Guzmán, in 1978. Since then, he has established an ongoing relationship with the country. His political friendships with Juan Bosch and José Francisco Peña Gómez turned into personal friendships.

During his reflective speech, he narrated that he has walked all corners of the country, from visits to popular markets to the Larimar mine in Barahona. Samaná is one of his favorite places.

Even his niece and two great-nephews live in the country, González said. “I have always been available for the Dominican Republic, I have enjoyed it a lot,” Indian.

The event was attended by Vice President Raquel Peña; Foreign Minister Roberto Álvarez; Antoliano Peralta, legal consultant to the Executive Power; Milton Ray Guevara, president of the Constitutional Court, and other State servants.