Adamari López reacts to the 50 million received by Luis Fonsi: “What a pity it was not in my year”

Adamari López reacts to the recent news of the sale of the musical catalog of her ex, Luis Fonsiin a figure that could be close to 50 million: “What a shame it was not in my year”.

Ada, Chiquibaby and Quique Usales began the entertainment hour of ‘Hoy Día’ talking about Fonsi: “A super famous singer, who has decided to sell something, I know him very well and now he is richer than he was before… Before a few weeks ago because he sold his entire catalog of songs and publications”, Adamari began by explaining with a mischievous smile.

After giving the details of the sale, what this catalog covers and the specifications, Quique was direct when he said: “Adamari, was this information clear to you?”…

What did she say? The best thing she heard on Telemundo in the morning: “It was very clear to me… Congratulations, you deserve it, you’ve worked your whole life for it and, I think it’s very good“.

And after making a silence for a few seconds, he looked to the side and added: “Oh what a shame it wasn’t in my year“, Causing everyone to burst out laughing, including Adamari herself.

However, Chiquibaby wanted to empower her -or balcony- and told her, “Your friend, you have what you earn here”… What did Adamari answer? “It’s my turn to work hard”… Provoking the laughter of the three again.

Let’s remember that In her first book, ‘Living’, Adamari recounted that she had to go to work in Mexicobeyond resuming his career and at the risk of putting that distance in his marriage with Fonsi, because in his house everything was paid halfhe had no choice but to go out and earn his keep.

In an interview he gave Carmen Dominicci, Adamari made it clear: “I had had to go to work because at home we both had to contribute money, it was not an option otherwise“, Told him.

It was just when he returned from that job that he began to feel Fonsi’s coldness and then told him by phone that the marriage had ended.

