AirPods Pro and AirPods 3 have improved audio quality since 2021

Apple applied an audio quality improvement to AirPods in 2021.

Have you recently noticed any changes in the audio of your calls when using your AirPods? this is because Apple has applied an improvement in voice audio quality which was not officially announced.

In 2021, when Apple launched the third generation AirPods, it was mentioned that the new bluetooth headphones are compatible with AAC-ELD, a new type of audio quality. very superior to what we knew with standard audio that has been driving since 2009.

In accordance with Marco Pfeifferthe discoverer of this silent improvement. Bluetooth headsets use two kinds of audio codecs.

AD2P: the codec used for the consumption of content with excellent audio quality and that uses more than 14 different codes for the transmission.

HFP: the codec used for the hands free. That is, the bidirectional transmission to receive and transmit audio in calls.

This in turn has only two kinds of codes. CVSD applied by Apple in 2002, which transfers 8,000 Hz and mSBC which transfers 16,000 Hz and which was applied in 2009 by the company.

An improvement on AirPods for calls

In 2021, Apple applied a new audio standard for your bluetooth headphones, AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro.

The new codec is AAC-ELD, which transfers 24,000 Hz and allows receiving and transmitting audio in high quality. In other words, AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro users can more naturally hear the voice of the person they are talking to, and in turn send the audio of their voice with better quality.

Pfeiffer’s research delves deeper into the audio quality AirPods currently offer and how they could be upgraded. However, this great leap is one of the qualities that make Apple’s wireless headphones, one of the best options on the market.

Currently, the company has patented a new system so that AriPods can have a personal identifier called Ear ID.

Related topics: AirPods

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!