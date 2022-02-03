Aleida Núñez would reveal that she is not wearing anything under her skirt

Aleida Núñez coquettishly reveals what is under her skirt | Instagram

Attentive to each of the publications that she shares on Instagram, the flirtatious and beautiful Aleida Núñez has once again conquered her followers with an outfit that would leave more than one with their mouths open, since she showed what she had under her skirt.

The publications of this beautiful Mexican celebrity are constant on her Instagram account, since Aleida Nunez She is quite active in it, either in her feed sharing new posts or through her stories with some details of her projects.

The most recent project is precisely a soap opera that will be launched on March 28, 2022, so since a few weeks ago that the recordings began, Aleida will have a participation in the melodrama, her character will be called Selena.

Thanks to her beauty and talent, this beautiful actress, model, singer and businesswoman has been classified as one of the most recognized entertainment stars in the medium, despite not having leading roles, the characters she plays are usually a key part.

Tight garments seem to be Aleida Núñez's favorites



Núñez began his career in 2002 and since then he has not stopped working, not precisely in soap operas, he has also had the opportunity to work in series and television programs.

In the image that the actress of La Fea Más Bella appears, it is a photo that is surely part of a special session that she shared on her spicy content page, where she competes strongly with Celia Lora.

In the photo she is wearing a dress that seems to be two pieces, only you can just see it joined at the waist, the skirt she is wearing Aleida Nunez It is long, but it has a cut on the leg that allows us to see it perfectly.

What could also be noticed is that he is not wearing anything underneath or at least that is what is noticeable, since there is no fold to show the contrary, it is undoubtedly a delight for the eyes of his admirers.

The actress is posing in profile, thanks to this her shapely legs can be seen perfectly, although the beautiful golden stilettos she is wearing also help her a lot, this type of footwear seems to be the businesswoman’s favorite, because in more than one Occasionally we have seen her with a couple of them.