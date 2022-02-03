Alex Ubago cancels presentation at San Remo Festival in Cuba: “I will never support any dictatorship”

The popular Spanish singer alex ubago communicated this Wednesday his decision not to attend the Sanremo Music Awards Festival in Cuba, organized by Lis Cuesta Peraza, ruler’s wife Miguel Diaz-Canel.

It would be the second cancellation of renowned artists on the same day, after the Spanish musicians Andy Morales and Lucas González, known as Andy and Lucas, will announce their decision not to participate in the festival promoted by the first lady and current coordinator of the Events Committee of the Ministry of Culture (MINCULT).

“I want to communicate my decision not to travel to Cuba for my performance in April this year. Despite my fans on the island and how excited I was to be there for the first time, after having all the information about the organization of the event and given the situation that the country is experiencing, I think I should not go. Thank you for understanding”, expressed the artist in a brief statement through his social networks.

In a video shared on Twitter, the artist argued his decision “not to travel to Cuba in April, for a performance for which he had been hired.”

“I want to explain this well, because I have seen that there has been quite a bit of controversy with this issue on social networks and in the media in recent days,” said Ubago. As he explained, both he and his management office, as well as other invited artists, believed that they had been hired through a promoter.

“The moment we learned that we were actually being hired by the regime, we decided not to carry out this action”said the musician.

“This has nothing to do with media pressure, nor with the controversy that has been created on social networks and in the media, nor with us feeling pressured… It is a question, perhaps of disinformation; and that when we have had all the information, we have decided not to accept the proposal for a purely ethical issue”, he asserted.

“I want to make it very clear -although the people who know me minimally know it- that I never, I will never support any dictatorship and I will always be in favor of freedom”, assured the singer, taking the opportunity to send all his love to his Cuban fans.

“I was very excited to play there for the first time. It is something that I have wanted for a long time, but of course, I think that this is not the moment, nor is this the way. So I hope that dream can be realized very soon and I hope you understand that and I thank you for that understanding,” concluded Ubago.

“Long live Music and long live Freedom!” Said the singer before saying goodbye with a kiss for his followers.

This Wednesday the decision of the popular duo Andy and Lucas not to participate in the festival organized by the first lady of Cuba was also known.

“Logically Andy and Lucas do not support any dictatorial regime, or people who imprison children, or a people that goes hungry.. We are not going, we are not going. And we are not breaking down as some news say due to media pressure, far from it. Whoever says that does not know me,” Lucas González assured in a video broadcast on Facebook and Instagram that has gone viral in the last two hours.

Last January 27, the organizers of the Italian festival reported the attendance of the Spanish singers Alex Ubago, Carlos Torres and Andy y Lucas, as well as the Mexican Kalimba.

The decision to celebrate the San Remo Festival for the first time in Cuba provoked the reaction of Cuban activists and dissidents who began to demand that artists not travel to the island, under the argument that this event was intended to be “a facelift for the regime”, especially after the repression that has been generated after the historic social outbreak of 11J in Cuba.

“We aspire to a face-to-face San Remo”, Cuesta said in April 2021, giving the news of the celebration of the festival and wishing that the coronavirus pandemic would subside and Cuba would welcome tourists and visitors, and their corresponding currencies.

“It is necessary for Beatriz Luengo, Yotuel, Alejandro Sanz to explain to Kalimba, Andy and Lucas, Alex Ubago that there are child political prisoners in Cuba. #EnCubaHayUnaDictadura #NoTravelToCuba #PatriaYVida”, the Cuban activist tweeted last week Salome Garcia Bacallao.

“We are very sorry, we did not know that the regime did that. Both Andy and I, what we do is sing and compose, other efforts are carried out by other people, and I also defend the people who have taken them, because we know they thought that it was being done with a promoter, not through the regime,” Lucas explained in Wednesday’s statement.

In addition, he warned that they do not plan to “go to cover patches” and that “We are not in favor of any dictatorship, nor are we in favor of military regimes that have drowned the people”.

“With that kind of thing we do not play. It has cost us a lot to get to where we have arrived, and not that but because we have to have empathy, although we Spaniards have to have empathy for the peoples who are suffering,” he assured.