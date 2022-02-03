Alfredo Saldívar is left without a team and his future would be in the MX Expansion League

The former goalkeeper of the university students terminated his contract with the Red Devils due to the lack of minutes.

Alfredo Saldivar lives in low hours. The former goalkeeper of Cougars He terminated his contract with Toluca and is now looking for a new team after the end of the transfer market. The one who came to the Red Devils in the exchange that brought Alfredo Talavera University City, could never settle with those of the Nemesis Ten.

+ ALL THE MOVEMENTS HEADING TO THE CLOSURE +

Since the exchange of goalkeepers between the two teams was made official, it was thought that Saldívar would have a “rebirth” in a career that was marred by the constant errors on the felines’ fence. However, with the Toluca his situation did not improve and now his future could be in the MX Expansion League.

Errors were a constant in the few opportunities he had in the Devils’ goal and the board decided to put an end to relations between both parties. Saldívar’s ostracism in Toluca reached such a point that at the end of the opening 2021 he was listed as the team’s third goalkeeper.

The former Pumas played a total of 619 minutes with the Devils shirt since his arrival in 2020. He only saw action in seven games and in six he left from the starting eleven. Neither ‘Chepo’ De la Torre nor Hernán Cristante saw in ‘Pollo’ a guaranteed goalkeeper for their eleventh.

Now, Saldívar is a free agent waiting for offers and everything indicates that he would seek to “earn a living” in some team of the Liga de Expansión MX. Pumas Tabasco around the corner?