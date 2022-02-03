Alicia Machado breaks down in tears when talking about the relationship that her daughter has with her father

Alicia Machado / Mexico Agency

As few times, Alicia Machado broke the silence regarding the relationship that her daughter Dinorah maintains with her father, who has long been said to be the drug trafficker José Gerardo Álvarez-Vázquez ‘El Indio’.

The Venezuelan attended the Despierta América program as a guest, where she was questioned about how she took care of her daughter from what was said about her, as in the controversial book that Anabel Hernández launched, ‘Emma and the other ladies of the narco’.

In said copy, the artist is dedicated the chapter entitled ‘Alice in the country of cocaine’, where the alleged extramarital relationship that Machado and Álvarez-Vázquez would have had is exposed, from which Dinorah was born in 2008. However, two years later, the capo was imprisoned in a maximum security prison in the Altiplano.

For this reason, after asking her about how she protects her only daughter from bad comments, Alicia replied: “I don’t know how to do that, I’ve done it with mine… My daughter is profoundly wise, I thank God for I have sent a daughter like Dinorah, she has grown up in this, she is the one who tells me today: ‘Oh mom, please, I know how things are’”.

Without naming the capo who is identified as the father of his daughter, Machado burst into tears and added: “I’m going to take the opportunity to say it so that my daughter’s father listens to me… I want you to know that my daughter in the last two or three weeks has She has been quite depressed because of the book, which has a number of slanders from around the world, and she has been a little sad, but with a maturity and strength to tell me: ‘I love my dad above all things in the world’ ”.

Likewise, the actress also revealed that her firstborn has lived with her father’s family. “She was recently with her sisters in California, because she has her sisters and she has a paternal family that loves and adores her, and I sent her there for a few days so that she could be with them. She hugged me and told me: ‘Mom, I know everything you have done during my 13 years to protect me from a story that is neither yours nor mine and I don’t care, I love my dad, I adore him’”.

Continue reading the story

Finally, the artist revealed some details of what she has lived through all these years to protect the now adolescent, emphasizing that her father loves her very much.

“He adores his daughter, he loves her, he has suffered a lot not being able to be with her. It hasn’t been easy for me to protect her from everything, I’ve had to protect her like a lioness. So the people who try to harm us or harm him on that side, it will cost him a lot of work because I will continue to protect that love story, and that wonderful daughter that I have, “she concluded.

IT MAY INTEREST YOU

ON VIDEO: Women are key to the survival of drug traffickers, says Anabel Hernández