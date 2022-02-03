Alicia Machado broke the silence about her daughter’s father: “They love each other above all things”

visiting in ‘Wake up America’, Alicia Machado He broke the silence about his daughter Dinorah’s relationship with her father, José Gerardo Álvarez Vázquez ‘El Indio’: “They love each other above all things.”

What led Alicia to speak for the first time about this family relationship that always eluded her? The interview that Karla Martínez conducted with her where she asked both her and Ninel Conde who were on the show this Wednesday morning,How they took care of their children from what was said about them, as in the controversial book that Anabel Hernández launched, ‘Emma and the other ladies of the narco’?

This book talks about both guests, in the case of Machado dedicates a chapter entitled ‘Alice in the country of cocaine’. There is the alleged extramarital relationship that they would have had from which they procreated Dinorah, who was born in 2008. Two years later, this drug trafficker was imprisoned in a maximum security prison in the Altiplano.

Today, Alicia, after Karla’s question about the book and about how they take care of their children or what they tell her when they see them sad, looked her in the eyes and with tears she said:

“I don’t know how to do that, I have achieved it with mine… My daughter is profoundly wise, I thank God for sending me a daughter like Dinorah, she has grown in this, she is the one who guides me today.” says: ‘Oh mom, please, I know how things are’”.

And he decided to take that step that he had never taken until now, recognize, although without naming him, that the drug trafficker, ‘El Indio’ is Dinorah’s father.

“I’m going to take the opportunity to say it so that my daughter’s father listens to me… I want you to know that my daughter has been quite depressed in the last two or three weeks because of the book, which has a number of defamations from all over the world, and She has been a little sad, but with a maturity and strength to tell me: ‘I love my dad above all things in the world’”, she began by saying before a deep silence in the studio where they even removed the music they had from bottom.

“She was recently with her sisters in California, because she has her sisters and she has a paternal family that loves and adores her, and I sent her there for a few days to spend with them. She hugged me and told me: ‘Mom, I know everything you have done during my 13 years to protect me from a story that is neither yours nor mine and I don’t care, I love my dad, I adore him,'” Alicia continued.

And also, for the first time, he gave details of what he has lived through all these years, since his daughter was born, to protect her.

“He adores his daughter, he loves her, he has suffered a lot not being able to be with her. It hasn’t been easy for me to protect her from everything, I’ve had to protect her like a lioness. So the people who try to harm us or harm him on that side, it will cost him a lot of work because I will continue to protect that love story, and that wonderful daughter that I have, “she concluded.

Let us remember that there has always been talk of Alicia’s relationship with ‘El Indio’, many times she denied itothers only spoke in a very limited way, and in ‘La Casa de los Famosos’ it extended a little more, but never like this morning in ‘Despierta América’.

