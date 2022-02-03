Amanda Miguel talks about the death of her husband, Diego Verdaguer

Getty Images How is Amanda Miguel after the death of her husband Diego Verdaguer?

Last Thursday, the renowned and legendary singer Diego Verdaguer passed away, as a result of complications from COVID-19, and although his widow, also a singer, Amanda Miguel, had remained silent until now, she reappeared on social networks with a moving message dedicated to his eternal love.

The interpreter of “He lied to me”, who was married to the Argentine interpreter for almost 46 years, left her pain aside to pay tribute to the father of her only daughter, Ana Victoria.

The singer shared on her Instagram a beautiful photograph of the interpreter of “La Ladrona”, with open arms, on clouds, and huge white angel wings, and the words moved her followers.

“My angel, the only love of my life. You gave me your life and your tenderness, you were my teacher, my confidant, my partner and what I have loved most in this life. You were a great father, a grateful and loving son, you gave EVERYTHING to all of us, you were a beloved friend, a creator, an artist in every way and you left me surrounded by your protection everywhere,” Amanda Miguel commented in her message.

The Argentine singer, who met Verdaguer in 1975, in Buenos Aires, when she was just 18 years old and the interpreter was 23, went further in her message and revealed that she does not know how she will be able to continue without the company of her husband, with whom she was inseparable.

“Today I don’t know how to live without your beautiful presence, your love and aesthetics in our next days. You illuminated the paths of all with your true example of life, dedication and love, ”said the singer in her moving letter to her husband. “I wish to meet you again soon where you have gone, surely unintentionally, because you told us that you would never leave… Your wife, your unconditional love, forever 😭🕯💔♾”.

Amanda Miguel’s message comes just a couple of days after their common daughter, singer Ana Victoria, shared another beautiful and heartfelt message to her father, in which she claimed to feel devastated without her hugs.

“Your hugs were always the deepest moments of my life… in the arms of no one else I felt so much relief. How beautiful all that I lived with you. The most beautiful thing always, I miss you so much dad, thank you for always filling my heart with love, ”said the singer, who accompanied the message with a beautiful photograph in which she was precisely seen plunged into a deep hug with Verdaguer.

Diego Verdadguer repeatedly said publicly that both his wife, Amanda Miguel, as well as his daughter Ana Victoria, were his princesses, and he thanked his wife for being unconditional and for having been there for him at all times, even having forgiven him on occasions. in which he was unfaithful.