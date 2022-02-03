Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor face each other for the first time in the Garden ahead of their mega-combat

After so many frustrations, in the end the multiple world champion Amanda Serrano is happy that the long-awaited matchup on April 30 against the undefeated lightweight monarch Katie Taylor didn’t happen when she originally wanted it two years ago.

As ironic as it sounds, Serrano and his trainer and manager at the time, Jordan Maldonado, threatened to sue Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn for failing to honor the contract for the fight that was due to take place in May 2020 and was called off in the middle of the fight. of the pandemic. This Wednesday, however, Serrano celebrated that it was not until now that the mega-fight that will make history for being the first of the women’s branch that serves as the main attraction at Madison Square Garden in New York, considered the mecca of boxing, took place until now.

“You’re definitely right, and I have to thank my trainer, Jordan Maldonado for… you know, not accepting the first two fights and going back and forth (negotiating),” the Puerto Rican fighter said today during a press conference. virtual held from what will be the venue for the brawl in just under three months.

It was his response to a question about whether he didn’t think this is the right time, asked by Hearn himself, who moderated the conference in which, in addition to Taylor, executives from Madison Square Garden and the platform also participated. digital that will broadcast the billboard, DAZN, among others.

“He (Maldonado) knows what I was worth. And now we’re working with MVP (Most Valuable Promotions), and they know exactly how we work. The moment couldn’t be better”, added Serrano, who expressed happiness for what the fight will imply for future generations of boxers.

“Yes, women are changing the sport and I am super happy. I am super happy and honored to share the ring with Katie Taylor. She is a great champion and we are going to show who is better pound for pound because everyone has been asking for it.”

In the Irish, the Puerto Rican will face an undefeated fighter with a record of 20-0 with six knockouts who holds all the lightweight titles (135 pounds), which she will expose against Serrano, whose record is 42-1-1 with 30 knockouts, and who has been making history for a long time because she is the only female in boxing with championships in seven different divisions.

So once the press conference was over, posing together for the first time before the cameras, Taylor and Serrano could barely hold all their monarch sashes on their own. Serrano, in fact, needed help from the youtuber, boxer and now boxing promoter, Jake Paul, one of the co-founders of the MVP company that made it possible for Serrano to finally get the fight he was looking for.

“I respect Katie Taylor for what she has done. You opened the doors for women’s boxing. And now, look, we’re headlining at MSG. So there will be no strong words between us. But in the ring it is something different”, added Serrano, who admitted that during his 13-year professional career he has experienced frustrations to the point of wanting to leave boxing.

“I never, ever had an easy way out. I never imagined making the money I’m making today, and headlining Madison Square Garden; How, are you serious? And look, we’re changing the game right now. Younger girls in sports can be like us, and they can say, ‘I want to be like those girls; I want to head into the Garden’. There is hope for them. We never had that hope. I’m excited to open those doors.”

It was the first press conference of the promotional tour for Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor. (Supplied / Matchroom Boxing)

It is a privilege for Taylor to be part of history alongside Serrano, while indicating that it was also a dream that this fight would come to fruition since he debuted as a professional.

“This is a fight I have been looking forward to for quite some time. And I feel like since it was announced a couple of weeks ago I’ve been able to reflect on these last couple of years, and it’s amazing how far the sport is going. We’re starring in the mecca, Madison Square. Garden, and it’s already being called the biggest women’s fight in history. It is a privilege to be part of such a historic moment. This is history right here, and all of our hard work has paid off.”

The brief conference via YouTube also included the participation of the executive vice president of events and operations of Madison Square Garden, Joel Fisher, who spoke of the legacy that great fighters in history have left in the place, and put in perspective that this fight between Serrano and Taylor is platformed on the same stage.

“It is the right time to make history here. The reception to this and the reaction to this fight when it was announced has been incredible. There’s no better place to do it than Madison Square Garden, to make history with Katie and Amanda fighting here. This is a long-awaited fight and this is the mecca of boxing. This is where all the famous fighters have taken place, the biggest fights in the world. This is history. We’re talking history here. I’m sure the fight between Amanda and Katie will really be something else, something to behold. It’s just a great fight that boxing people want to see. So forget that if they are women. Overall, this is just a great fight, and it’s going to be a tremendous night,” Fisher said.