And Just Like That… and the best restaurants in New York

We know that mode is a fixed element in Sex and the City and now in the revival from the hit HBO series, And Just Like That… Hello again, Manolo Blahnik, Prada and Jimmy Choo. The show’s interiors—and especially the restaurants—are less talked about, but Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte and the rest of the cast dine all over New York City, from Chelsea to the West Village to the Upper East Side and even Brooklyn.

The favorite places of the characters they range from a steakhouse — Au Cheval — known for its rich dishes to takeouts, like the Lobster Place at Chelsea Market, where the lobster rolls are some of the best.

Below is a summary of the most elegant places to dine and drink in the show. They are places that you also have to visit; yes, we recommend the food, but at least it’s worth going just to see how beautiful they are.

Saint Ambrose

Sant Ambrose in SoHo. Shot By Sok.

This trendy Italian restaurant – a favorite spot for the world of fashion and glamor— has appeared several times in the first season of the series.

Two scenes from the fourth episode of And Just Like That… they include Sant Ambroeus in SoHo, with Carrie and Seema—a prominent real estate agent—sitting at the bar, discussing dates and dating sites, as well as Seema’s love life. They share a cacio e pepe. Next, Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte have dinner at Sant Ambrose Madison. Sant Abroeus West Village appears in the eighth episode.

We personally love the branzino Grilled at Sant Ambroeus and we can’t say enough good things about the Dover sole. The premises stand out for their pink color theme and have an aesthetic that is a mix of contemporary and traditional Italian. Gold finishes feature throughout.

Quality Bistro