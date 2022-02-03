Andrea Meza opens a house in an exclusive area of ​​​​Miami, with her boyfriend

After passing through miss Universe and to announce her new job as host of Telemundo, andrea meza has seen in Miami his new city to reside, so he shared with all his followers that he has acquired new house in an exclusive area of ​​the metropolis.

The Miss Universe 2021 shared through her Instagram account, where she has more than 2.3 million followers, a photograph where she showed off the keys to her new home and where it seems to indicate that she will not go to live alone, because she tagged her boyfriend ryan antonio because it was also tagged.

You can read: Andrea Meza will run 21 km for a good cause

next to now host of the international chain of Telemundowere two of his great friends, Meg Omecenedirector of communications at Miss Universe and Troy Reinhart, Vice President of the Smile Train Foundation, a civil organization with which Andrea has been working for a year.

After the snapshot where the Originally from Chihuahua, 27 years old He showed the keys to his new apartment, shared a view of the sea and the skyscrapers that abound in Florida, and that makes us think, is the one that Andrea and Ryan will have daily from their home. An enviable sight.

Alma Andrea Meza Carmona She is enjoying her new job very well, after on December 13 she had to pass her crown as beauty queen to Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, Miss India winner of Miss Universe 2022. However, her sympathy and talent with the microphone brought her closer to the largest television station in Latin America.

“Hello, Telemundo! Happy to be a part. My new home!”was the message with which Andrea confirmed the rumors that she would become a Telemundo host, and from which, thanks to her now office colleagues, they have let us see that she is already preparing for the task.

It should be noted that this is not the first time that Andrea conquers televisionsince the Mexican has warmed up, participating in various segments of the television station since she was crowned in 2021, so it was only to be expected that she would join this new job.

Keep reading: Andrea Meza has the perfect outfit for a Sunday

The Chihuahuan, who studied Software Engineering, has made an impact with her talent as a presenter, standing out in the coverage of Thanksgiving Day. “Rehearsing for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade from New York. Don’t miss it,” she captioned a photo on Instagram of herself intently reading the script for the event.