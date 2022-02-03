Andrés García reveals that he suffered from leukemia for consuming a daily pill “for a bad mood” – Prensa Libre

Despite living away from public life in his home in Acapulco, Guerrero, and he iconic artist has been in the news as his health has deteriorated and this has generated concern in most of his followers.

In recent days, Andrés García’s health has been a topic of conversation after the medical conditions suffered by the 80-year-old actor were revealed.

The main character of the movie Pedro navaja spoke before the cameras of the program windowing and revealed that he suffers from a condition that causes his body to not produce enough hemoglobin, stemming from a spinal operation performed years ago.

However, this is not the only medical condition that Andrés García has faced in recent years, since The actor confessed that in the past he was diagnosed with leukemia due to some medications he was taking.

Also read: Kate del Castillo talks about why she did not want to be vaccinated against covid-19 and her parents’ beliefs

The pills that the Dominican artist consumed daily they were to treat his bad mood and control his hot temper, but he never imagined that these would cause leukemia.

“I got leukemia many years ago, I was doing a novel in Televisa, and a friend told me ‘hey you’re in a very bad mood’, and then she told me ‘but look, I have a little pill here that will take away your bad mood, they give it to me because I was also in a bad mood ‘. He gave me the little pill and my bad mood did indeed go away immediately, ”confessed the 80-year-old actor.

After feeling calmer while taking the medication, Andrés García began to consume it every day, without knowing that years later it would cause leukemia.

In addition: Actor of “Pedro el escamoso” undergoes facial surgery to look like Maluma

“And so I was directing at night and producing and acting in theater, and during the day doing a soap opera. So the people who were working with me got the little pill and as soon as they saw that I was starting to get angry, they called me ‘the little pill, teacher’ and gave me two pills a day. After two years I am losing strength, to the point where I could not lift a glass, “he added.

After the sudden absence of strength in his body, the Dominican actor decided to go to a doctor, who performed several tests and discovered that the cause of his condition was the pill he took daily.

“After two years of taking it, he told me that it is a very strong medicine that is given to crazy people, one every fifteen days when they have crises, and they were giving me two a day and that caused me leukemia,” said Andrés García.

Read more: Diego Verdaguer and the confessions that Maribel Guardia made about the singer

“I asked the doctor ‘and now what do we do?’ and he tells me ‘stop taking the pills and let’s hope, let’s have confidence that you will recover’ and yes I did recover, but my hemoglobin was very low”, he reported.

Finally, the 80-year-old artist confessed that to date he is fed up with doctors, so he rules out future surgery to treat the pain he presents in his spine and legs.