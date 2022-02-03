Andrés Guardado achieves record worthy of Cristiano Ronaldo and Iker Casillas

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 03.02.2022 00:48:40





Mexico’s victory over Panama, on the eleventh date of the Concacaf Octagonal, served to Andrew Saved managed to join a very select club of footballers who have achieved 100 victories with their national team.

According to the Spanish statesman Alexis María Martín ‘misterchip‘, Saved He is the fifth player to achieve this milestone, behind Sergio Ramos (131), Iker Casillas (121), Cristiano Ronaldo (108) and matching Xavi Hernandez.

The little Princewho served as captain against the canaleros in the Azteca Stadium, lived his centenary of successes with the Tricolora squad with which he debuted on the already distant December 14, 2005 in a clash between Mexico Y Hungary.

The list includes friendly matches, as well as playoffs, Nations League, world Cup, America Cup Y gold Cup.​

Since his debut with Atlasthe one born in 1986 has gone through clubs like Sporting La Coruna, Valencia, Bayer Leverkusen, PSV Eindhoven Y Real Betiswhere it is maintained at the highest level in The league.

Now he’s ready to get the ticket to Qatar 2022which would be his fifth world with the Tricolor after participating in the 2006, 2010, 2014 and 2018 editions.

​