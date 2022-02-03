Ángela Aguilar begins the month of love with a red minidress

Angela Aguilar shared a week ago that he has 7 nominations for the Ours Awards that will take place this February 24, with which it is clear that the singer continues to enjoy the pinnacle of success. But, not only is she talented, she has on several occasions been considered an icon.fashion cone and, again, he showed it by posing with a red minidress.

It is a photo that he posted through the stories of his account Instagram. In this picture you can see him using a red minidress who gave of what

speak, as it highlighted her legs and being fitted also accentuated her small waist. He accompanied the garment with red ankle boots, as well as with her iconic black hair in a bob cut, which covered her face.



Photo: Instagram @angela_aguilar_

And, despite the fact that the photo was published in their stories and as we know these are deleted after 24 hours, the users managed to save it and immediately stole the glances in various media and was filled with praise.

Angela Aguilar She knows that red does not fail, because on several occasions we have seen her bet with outfits in this color. And, with the entry of the month of loveIt will be a look that can not be missing in your romantic outings, because this is associated with passion.

How to wear minidresses?

Is garment It is a “must” in every woman’s wardrobe, because it is ideal for any event, it can be combined with everything and it never goes out of style. fashion.

In addition, it suits all body types, even providing a visual effect of elongating the silhouette, excellent for women of short stature.

The tiny dresses They are so versatile for all seasons of the year that you can even wear them with heels, boots, ankle boots, with or without stockings, as well as with jackets or jackets.

red for valentine

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, so the color red is the most representative and striking, so do not hesitate to include it in your outfits. If you still don’t know what to wear, you can bet on a mini-dress such as Angela Aguilarbut also for other garmentssuch as blouses, skirts, sweaters, jackets or whatever you prefer, be it a look monochromatic or just small details, the idea is to take advantage of this color during February.



Projects by Angela Aguilar

In addition to the nominations that the interpreter for Ours Awardsrecently released on your account Facebook the video of the single “Fuera de Servicio” included in her most recent record production “Mexicana Enamorada”.

Due to its success, it is considered the artist youngest present in various awards to the Mexican regional and in general one of the singers most nominated of all genres. And, although she is only 18 years old, she has managed to position herself as one of the singers most important of Mexicoin addition to being a Fashion Icon for his style fresh and in trend.

