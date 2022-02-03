Another snowfall threatens the state of New York, still recovering from a historic storm; low temperatures and rain in NYC

A new winter storm warning is already in effect from today until tomorrow in much of the state of New York, less than a week after the historic storm of January 28 and 29, whose snow is still visible on NYC streets and parks.

Between 8 and 12 inches could now accumulate, which would make driving or flying “very difficult or impossible,” starting tonight and Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Fortunately this time NYC is not expecting snow, but it does rain and then low temperatures from today until Sunday, predicted the DailyNews Meteorologist Paul Walker of Accuweather.

“I think it’s mostly a rain storm and drizzle tonight and tomorrow (in NYC). Possibly there could be some freezing rainWalker said. He added that the biggest threat in the city is icy conditions tomorrow Friday afternoon, bringing dangerous road conditions.

“I would worry about a slippery ride” from Friday after dark to Saturday during the day, Walker detailed, adding that people need to be vigilant about surfaces that appear wet, as they could be “misleading” and turn out to be a layer of ice.

Outside of NYC, Buffalo could get 7 to 13 inches of snow, which is forecast to peak Thursday afternoon through tonight, he said. CNN.

A large part of the country is already experiencing bad weather between snow, sleet and freezing rain, throughout more than 2,000 miles From the Rocky Mountains to Texas and down to Maine, that on Tuesday generated winter weather alerts for more than 90 million Americans in nearly two dozen states and thousands of canceled flights.

Weather updates can be found here and on the weather portal. National Weather Service (NWS-NY. More details here about the forecast in New York and Jersey counties.