Anuel and Yailín live the most viral love of this new year and are “open book” in their relationship

They don’t hide anything. They closed January converted into the most viral love in the Dominican Republic and the expectations of what follows are open at the birth of February, the month of love and friendship.

For just a month, the Puerto Rican urban singer Anuel AA and the Dominican Yailin La Más Viral have given much to talk about after different honeyed demonstrations that they themselves have been responsible for spreading through their social networks.

With flowers, song dedications, stuffed animals, jewelry, watches and even an engagement ring, he has shown that the dembowsera is the woman he would never leave alone, as he expressed in a publication and if his social networks are a reliable source, he is more in love than ever.

Jorgina Guillermo Díaz, original name of Yailín, before meeting the Puerto Rican had 700 thousand followers on Instagram.

However, after the confirmation of the romance, people from other countries have set their eyes on Yailin. So she grew to 2.5 million followers on that social network, positioning herself above many new singers of her genre.

And it is that on different occasions the interpreter of ‘Hiprocrita’ has not refrained from showing his image with the young woman.

+ A great gift

A clear example was a week ago, when Anuel sent a gift to his girlfriend, which consisted of arrangements of red roses and stuffed animals, while she was in a plastic surgery center, due to the last aesthetic arrangements that were made.

The gift was delivered by people dressed as stuffed animals, a gesture that Yailin thanked by posting a video showing the detail, to which she placed the song “You are all of me”, sung by Ana Gabriel, and wrote: “Thank you for making me so happy in such a little time Enma”. On her side, Anuel commented “Mine. More mine than yours.”

Last week it was viral when the reggaeton player gave an engagement ring to the Dominican.

In a video published by her, while he put the ring on her, she said: “Life is one, we live it fast… Today we are here, tomorrow is not promised.”

Since the news began to spread, the public was divided between those who supported the relationship, and those who were against it, due to the fact that the interpreter of “Nature” is an international artist, while the young 20 years old is for many simply a controversial artist.

For these people, the urban sends a short but direct message: “Let them talk as much as they want… I’m never going to leave you alone.”

However, the controversies continued when on Saturday, January 22, the Colombian Karol G appeared at the Altos de Chavón amphitheater, and that same day her ex-partner released a video in which she kissed her current girlfriend.

A part of the followers of “El Dios del Trap” considered that he made the publication with the purpose of directing the public’s attention towards them, for which they left thousands of negative comments, among which was the phrase: “And you don’t they change for something better, they change you for something richer”, a verse that is part of the song “Culpables”, performed by the Colombian composer and the aforementioned.

+ Theme together.

Anuel posted a video on Instagram with Yailin, played almost 20 million times, in which they announce the launch of a musical collaboration.

Comments. The reactions of the users of the social networks were immediate. The most commented has been the fact that the song will be published on February 14, the date on which Anuel’s ex, and also singer, Karol G, birthday, which many see as a hint, but others defend them alleging that Valentine’s Day is celebrated on that day, so it is normal for love songs to be published on those days.

Interpretation. For many after finishing with Karol G, the Puerto Rican has lived pending and “in the shadows of the ex”.





Tattoos. The singer uploaded stories in which he showed the process of new tattoos that he got, regarding that it is also believed that he took the opportunity to cover the tattoo on his back, which was a selfie in which he was with Karol G ago more than a year.

But, that is not the only tattoo that refers to the Colombian, Anuel AA has on his left hand and that in fact was visible to everyone, when he put the ring on the Dominican, the original name of Karol G (Carolina ).

Once the fact of erasing or covering the tattoo was made public, those who were inclined to the Colombian style wrote in the Instagram comments the phrase “love is not erased like tattoos.”

+ Who is she?

Yailín has experienced situations like that of many Dominicans who grow up in neighborhoods. One of his most difficult moments was losing his father when he was just 9 years old in a tragic car accident.

In that sense, after going through a situation like this, Yailin said that on one occasion, in the populous Los Mina sector, she saved the life of a person who also had an accident “without thinking twice” she mounted it on her vehicle and took him to a medical center.

As a teenager, she studied at a public school, took boxing training, fought at school, has a sister and is the youngest in the family.

In an interview with the announcer Julio Fabián, known in the world of radio as “Peluche radio”, shared on the YouTube channel of ‘Peluche Radio’, Yailin’s mother, Wanda, spoke, who considered that her daughter is a “ educated young woman You see that she talks things, but she is a very sentimental girl, she has a good heart, she is very sincere”.