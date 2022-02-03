Application of precision medicine and its genomic data

Participants in the sessions (above) Rodríguez, Plaza, Ayuso, Martín de Dios and Valencia (below) Carracedo, Nicolás, Pollán, Vázquez, Blanco and Rojo.

Researchers at the Institute of Health Research Jiménez Díaz Foundation (IIS-FJD) have highlighted the importance of biosanitary factors in human health. Among the presentations of the 17th International Conference on Translational Research and Precision Medicine Under the title ‘Precision Medicine, beyond the genome’, Jiménez Díaz has addressed the implications of precision medicine from an approach that transcends the purely genomic, analyzing other elements beyond hereditary bases.

The meeting of specialists has been organized together with the Roche Institute Foundation, thus serving as a focus of analysis to deal with all kinds of knowledge and technology that underlie the analysis of demographic and health data, not only the purely genomic data.

“It is a fact that advances in Genomics are changing some aspects of clinical practice in a very important way”

As highlighted Angel Carracedodirector of the Galician Public Foundation for Xenomic Medicine and member of the Ciber for Rare Diseases (Ciberer) “it is a fact that advances in Genomics are significantly modifying some aspects of clinical practice. Firstly, because it helps identify genetic factors in common diseases that, although they cannot be modified, they tell us which signaling pathway is involved in the process”

A posture to which Carmen Ayusoscientific director of the Jiménez Díaz Foundation Health Research Institute, has added the possibility of “modifying the processes that are poorly regulated in people who have pathological genetic variants“, which would allow “identifying all the components and the genetic architecture of common diseases, from research, facilitates the discovery of therapies, allowing a modification of factors that we might initially believe cannot be changed”.

Data analysis applied to genomics

In addition to its own health application to patients, biomedical research in precision medicine allows the generation of demographic and health data, not only purely genomic data, which can be applied to other fields.

In this sense, pillar nicholasresearcher at the Chair of Law and the Human Genome of the Faculty of Law of the University of the Basque Country, has emphasized how these advances can be applied in the legal context, exposing the regulatory framework, and working on what are the limitations and possibilities that at the moment marks the legislation.

To deal with this type of study, the Carlos III Health Institute has the new Infrastructure for Personalized Medicine associated with Science and Technology (IMPaCT). This project represents a unique opportunity to mobilize data to help biomedical research in Spain, including the generation of cloud resources for collaborative work in biomedicine.

Biodata to detect diseases

One of the possibilities in which these data can be applied would be the analysis of the risks of becoming ill. in this point, Marina Pollandirector of the National Epidemiology Center of the Carlos III Health Institute, gives as an example “the exposures to which an individual has been subjected throughout life and, on the other hand, their genetic susceptibility”, which generate a background that could lead to risk prediction models.

These predictive measures could be applied to studies of the obesity, a complex pathology that is a true epidemic in the current population, particularly among Westerners. As he maintains Clotilde Vazquezhead of the Department of Endocrinology and Nutrition of the Fundación Jiménez Díaz University Hospital,”the genetic factors and lifestyles that influence its development and the different role they play in the appearance of this disease”, thus serving Precision Medicine and data on which the model is based to study the progress of this pathology.