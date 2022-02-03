Argentina opens to Russia and China in search of financing | International

The president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, begins this Thursday a five-day tour of Russia and China. Its mission is to bring investment and strengthen political ties with two countries that the Casa Rosada uses as a diplomatic counterweight to the United States. Fernández boarded the plane in Buenos Aires late Tuesday, with the satisfaction of an agreement with the International Monetary Fund to refinance a debt of 44,000 million dollars, and landed this Wednesday in Moscow. But he left a political fire at home. The resignation as head of the ruling party in the Chamber of Deputies of Máximo Kirchner, son of the vice president, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, opened on Monday the umpteenth internal crisis in the Frente de Todos, the Peronist alliance that has governed in Argentina since December 2019.

Argentina has strengthened ties with Russia like never before with the pandemic: when vaccines were scarce, it was one of the first countries to approve the use of Sputnik V, a decision that Moscow still welcomes. Fernandez’s visit to his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, will serve to seal the alliance with a handshake.

More ambitious is the scale in China. Russian President Xi Jinping has invited Fernandez to Friday’s opening of the Winter Olympics, but the agenda will be mostly economic. China was waiting for Argentina’s agreement with the IMF to activate million-dollar investments in infrastructure, in a long list that includes everything from dams in Patagonia to a nuclear power plant in the province of Buenos Aires. The Argentine delegation will also try a possible reinforcement of the 20,000 million dollars that in yuan serve to reinforce the reserves of the Central Bank. Before flying back to Buenos Aires, Fernández will stop in Barbados, where he will meet with Prime Minister Mia Mottley.

In Buenos Aires, the president will return to the harsh national reality. Fernández leaves the government alliance, the Frente de Todos, injured in Argentina, after hard-line Kirchnerism decided to kick the chessboard in disagreement with the understanding signed with the IMF. Máximo Kirchner left the leadership of the ruling bloc in the Chamber of Deputies with a letter in which he accused Economy Minister Martín Guzmán of lying when he spoke of a “very tough” negotiation with the Fund. Kirchner, like his mother and the rest of his political space, considers that the credit that the IMF granted to Mauricio Macri in 2018 is illegitimate, because it had, according to his reading, the sole objective of guaranteeing the electoral victory of the businessman. And that the agreement reached last week is a surrender.

The agreement with the IMF forces Argentina to reach zero fiscal deficit in 2025, two years earlier than the Argentine government intended. The commitment, which will be closely followed by the IMF with quarterly reviews, represents a significant reduction in public spending. The vice president, Fernández de Kirchner, was opposed from the beginning to any type of fiscal adjustment, considering that it puts economic growth at risk. Her son, Máximo, had until Monday the responsibility of adding wills in Congress for the parliamentary approval of the agreement, something that he was not willing to do.

The resignation of Máximo Kirchner as head of the Frente de Todos bloc forced the president to quickly look for a successor. The chosen one was the deputy Germán Martínez, who was careful to clarify that his predecessor is “irreplaceable”. It happens that there are at least 24 Kirchnerist deputies who can now jeopardize the agreement with the Fund, and if they vote “no” they will jeopardize the entire negotiation. Paradoxes of Argentine politics, Alberto Fernández hopes that the votes of the opposition, grouped under the umbrella of the Together for Change alliance, whose leader is Mauricio Macri, will save him from disaster. The macrismo has said that beforehand it hopes that Cristina Kirchner establishes her position on the agreement and on Máximo’s resignation. The vice president, for now, has remained silent, but from her surroundings they assure that she did not agree with the slam of her son’s door.

