Argentine national team: Emiliano Dibu Martínez celebrates in the middle of an interview with Colombian Camilo Vargas after Argentina vs. Colombia for Qualifying Qatar 2022 | sports

Admin 12 hours ago Sports Leave a comment 39 Views

A whole character. The Argentine team once again showed its solidity and made it more difficult for Colombia in the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers. Although Reinaldo Rueda’s team had some chances, his executioner appeared again to spoil the party. Dibu Martinez not only did he shine for his saves, he also starred in a curious celebration at the end of the confrontation.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Manchester United and America, two opposite ways to punish violence against women

Masoon Greenwood was released from prison to face family violence charges for which he was …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved