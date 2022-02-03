Argentine national team: Emiliano Dibu Martínez celebrates in the middle of an interview with Colombian Camilo Vargas after Argentina vs. Colombia for Qualifying Qatar 2022 | sports

A whole character. The Argentine team once again showed its solidity and made it more difficult for Colombia in the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers. Although Reinaldo Rueda’s team had some chances, his executioner appeared again to spoil the party. Dibu Martinez not only did he shine for his saves, he also starred in a curious celebration at the end of the confrontation.

While the coffee goalkeeper Camilo Vargas declared before the media, the cameras captured their albiceleste pair celebrating in the middle of the field with the Copa América trophy . This undoubtedly generated various reactions among fans.

It should be noted that after what happened in the Brazilian tournament in 2021, a rivalry arose between the two teams. The Colombian fans did not like the actions of the goalkeeper at all and this new episode will increase the enmity.

The controversies of ‘Dibu’ Martínez with Colombia

The story of the Aston Villa footballer with James Rodríguez’s team is not new. In 2021 both teams met in the semifinals of the Copa América and Martínez was the hero in the penalty shootout. However, what stood out the most were his words towards the rivals while the shots were being made.

The crossover with Yerry Mina was one of the most talked about. The Everton defender was preparing to take his shot and the goalkeeper began to provoke him with various phrases. “You’re laughing but you’re nervous. You’re nervous, huh. You are nervous”, were his first expressions.

Relive the penalty that ‘Dibu’ Martínez and Yerry Mina saved