Artificial intelligence as an ally of human translation | Business

Beñat Espiña, Marguerite Halley, Thomas Trincado and Diego Andrés, founders of the Berba platform.

Thomas Trincado, Marguerite Halley, Diego Andrés and Beñat Espiña founded the Berba platform in 2019, which offers translation services powered by artificial intelligence. The company is in charge of searching among its 5,000 collaborators for the best professional to translate projects into more than 60 languages. The portal has assisted translation programs developed by universities and linguists that allow you to optimize working time and save costs.

The idea of ​​Berba arises from the experience of the founding partners: Trincado and Halley have worked as translators for several years, Andrés hired interpreters in advertising agencies and Espiña is a computer scientist. They realized how little technology was embedded in the translation profession, so they looked for a way to modernize this profession to make it more efficient and more accurate.

The system used by the company registers all the content being worked on so as not to charge the client for words that have already been translated. For multi-page documents, artificial intelligence offers the ability to split the text and assign it to different translators at the same time. To guarantee grammatical coherence, the platform is able to detect if a professional is translating a concept in one way (for example, in the second or third person singular) and warn the rest of the collaborators so that there is no inconsistency.

Berba hires professionals to translate a range of different content. The most demanded are marketing communications (campaigns that have been created in a specific country and that have to be adapted abroad), legal contracts and instruction manuals for devices from various sectors. NBA, Colgate, Swarovski, Glovo and Telefónica stand out among the clients of this company.

In addition to written texts, the company offers translation services for audiovisual formats. “Let’s take the case of a video in English that needs to be translated into another language. The client can decide whether to simply ask for the subtitles to be inserted or to add a voiceover translated into the desired language, recorded by a professional,” says Marguerite Halley, the company’s product manager.

There is no requirement for translators who want to register on the platform: they are only asked to upload a small presentation with the languages ​​and subjects they master, and their CV. Of course, before receiving any assignment, they have to undergo a validation process that checks their skills as translators. “For example, if a candidate has put English and French among the languages ​​he handles in mechanical matters, we put an extract of this type and another translator who has already worked with us corrects him,” says Diego Andrés, head of marketing at Berba. In addition, the platform has an internal database developed by the entrepreneurs themselves that takes into account the tasks carried out by the professionals and the reviews written by the clients.

He knows in depth all the sides of the coin. subscribe

Each collaborator sets the price with which they feel most comfortable, although the founders warn that if the proposed rate is not competitive with the market it will be very difficult for them to be selected. Veronica Narduzzo, who has been collaborating with Berba for two years, considers that there are few translation agencies in Spain that allow professionals to propose their remuneration. “Translators have to adapt to the market price, because what clients are interested in is having the cheapest possible translation. On the other hand, they have to be aware that the less they pay, the lower the quality,” she notes.

However, the costs for clients are fixed and vary depending on the language. For example, to translate a text from English to Spanish —one of the most popular combinations— each word is worth 6 cents for generic content and 10 cents for specialized content (legal documents or technical terminology). From Spanish to French, the price goes up to 9 and 12 cents for the two types of content, respectively.

To start its business, the firm made a financing round of 250,000 euros and is about to close a second round of one million euros, with the support of business angel and venture capital. Although it has not yet made a profit, the emerging company expects to close 2021 with a turnover of around 400,000 euros, almost double that of last year.

Among the challenges that these entrepreneurs set for the future is an improvement in the validation process for translators to make it more automatic. “The objective is for the software itself to detect the language combinations with which the professionals have registered, send them a test text and automatically choose the most expert translator for correction”, explains Andrés. Another advance in which they have their sights set concerns the development of a system to convert a website created in a specific language into a multilingual version, without the client having to understand programming codes.