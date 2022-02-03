Arturia leaves all its plugins, sounds and individual instruments at 50%

Arturia Effects Plugins

I’d be lying if I told you that I knew that February 2nd is Producer’s Day, but as they say in these cases: you’ll never go to bed without knowing one more thing. A detail this, that of my ignorance, completely irrelevant, more than anything because the purpose of this news is to inform you that Arturia has started a promotional campaign to celebrate such an important day for its customers by offering all its individual titles of plug-ins (instruments and effects) and sound banks at 50% of their usual price.

Each of the 31 virtual instruments in its catalog (including all its emulations, the Analog Lab and the Pigments), the 23 effects and the nearly 100 preset packs in its catalog will be reduced to half its price from today until next February 17, as I say, to commemorate Producer’s Day. Or, in Arthur’s words:

“This is for you: the late-night beat makers, the eternal snare drummers, the pioneers of synth presets. It’s time to tidy up your demos, write tracks and finish projects. To give you the creative boost you need, we offer 50% off individual software titles and soundbanks, every day through February 17. Today is the day you bring your sound to life!”

