Athletic presses and Real Madrid suffers in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey

2022-02-03

– TO THE REST! Athletic and Real Madrid tie without goals in San Mamés. Nico Williams left injured for the local. The whites have done very little. 45′ Two more minutes are added. 44′ Nico Williams leaves injured after trying a heel for his brother Iñaki. That play was expensive. 43′ Another opportunity that escapes Athletic through Nico Williams, who falls to the ground in discomfort. 42′ Yellow card for Dani García over Vinicius. One cautioned on each team. 41′ Madrid makes a mistake at the start, Muniaín takes it and Iñaki Williams gives it to him and Lucas arrives to lock his shot. 40′ Real Madrid’s long possession that ends with a bad cross from Lucas. The local fans get involved against the whites.

36′ NEAR! Shot by Muniaín who was looking for the farthest stick from Courtois and just barely. 35′ GREAT MILITARY! Nico Williams enters the area after a triangulation and was about to shoot, but the Brazilian crosses. 34′ The pressure from Athletic has dropped a little. Real Madrid begins to take possession. 32′ Ancelotti’s face on the bench says it all. He doesn’t like what he’s seeing from his team. 31 & # 39; Vinicius loses the ball, falls to the ground and Dani García goes to yell in his face. The stands light up. 30′ The first half of the game is fulfilled. Athletic dares and Madrid waits. It is difficult for him to make a clear play of danger. 27 ‘ Lucas’s good center for Rodrygo, the Brazilian controls and hits the goal. The goalkeeper catches without problems. 26 & # 39; Madrid cannot leave. Athletic presses. The white team looks uncomfortable. 24′ Yellow for Kroos for a foul on Yeray. The first warning of the match.

22′ UUFFF! Muniaín removes the marks from Camisero and Lucas, he enters the area but his shot goes wide. Great move from the captain. 21′ Shot by Muniaín that crashes into Militao. Try Athletic everywhere. 20 & # 39; Madrid still does not generate danger. There are mistakes by Kroos in the passes, something strange. 17′ Nico puts it at the second post and no one arrives. The rojiblanco siege continues over the Courtois area. 15 & # 39; Athletic presses and now on the left wing, but no one manages to finish off. 14 & # 39; And another corner for Athletic, which is pushing hard in these last few minutes. 12′ ANSWER THE ATHLETIC! Nico Williams wins over Militao, puts the center in for Dani García and Nacho rejects the shot for another corner. 10′ UUUUYYY! Great pass to the heart of the area for Vinicius who, instead of shooting or controlling, lets the ball pass and Athletic clears. The Brazilian who was in a very clear position to finish off is wrong.

9 & # 39; Shot by Dani García and Courtpis is launched to send the ball to the corner kick. 7 & # 39; Great pass from Asensio to Alaba who had gone on the attack, but the defender is barely out of play. 6 ‘Nico Williams center that Militao cuts and Kroos fails in control. Corner for the premises. 4 ‘ Lucas’s pass looking for Modric was too strong, it will be a ball for Agirrezabala. Madrid is not going to shamelessly pressure up either, Ancelotti’s team is holding on in their field. 1′ First attack play with Alaba as the protagonist, Modric did not arrive in time to pick up the long ball on the right wing and Yuri gets angry with him because he crashed the ball into the billboard. THE BALL MOVED! Athletic and Real Madrid are already measuring forces in the San Mamés cathedral.

The Real Madrid you see the faces with him again Athletic Bilbao and visit San Mamés for the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey. The white squad Carlo Ancelotti it does not count with Benzema for physical discomfort. In the attack he sends Vinicius, Rodrygo and Asensio. Jovic, Bale and Hazard await their turn on the bench.

Confirmed lineups Athletic: Agirrezabala; De Marcos, Yeray, Iñigo Martínez, Yuri; Nico Williams, Dani Garcia, Vesga, Muniain; Raul Garcia and Iñaki Williams.

Real Madrid: Courtois; Lucas Vazquez, Militao, Alaba, Nacho; Casemiro, Kroos, Modric; Rodrygo, Vinicius and Asensio.