Attention! New requirements to travel from Cuba to Spain

The General Consulate of Spain in Havana has reported on the new requirements to travel from Cuba to that country.

“New sanitary conditions to travel from Cuba to Spain from February 1, 2022”, they have published in Twitter.

According to the message spread on that social network, the requirement to present the health control form that can be filled out on the following page https://spth.gob.es/ is maintained.

We remind Cuban travelers that Spanish airlines request the QR that is obtained after filling out the document, at the time of check-in.

The Consulate informs that people traveling from Cuba must provide “some of the following certifications”:

Vaccination certificate (for vaccines approved by EMA/WHO). They will be accepted as valid “from 14 days after the administration of the complete vaccination schedule”. Important! “The certificate is valid for 270 days (9 months) and to extend its validity, a booster dose will be necessary or the certificate will not be valid”. A Certificate of a diagnostic test for active infection of C0VID-19. It can be: a PCR carried out within the 72 hours prior to arrival in Spain; an antigen test whose sample has been obtained in the 24 hours prior to arrival in Spain; or a recovery certificate.

The recovery certificate must confirm that the person “has recovered from C0VID-19”.

They explain that “it will be valid from day 11 of the first NAAT-type diagnostic test with a positive result, until 180 days after sampling.”

Special attention should be paid to Cuban travelers with dual nationality to return to Spain. If they have been vaccinated with WHO-approved products, they should check if their vaccination certificate is still valid, in case they have not received a booster dose.

Those who have been vaccinated in Cuba must comply with the same measures that were taken into account to date.

