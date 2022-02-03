Ayrton Preciado limped out of the National Stadium in Lima. Do the casualties of Ecuador increase for date 17 of the tie? | Soccer | sports

In the absence of an official report from the medical staff of the Ecuadorian soccer team and the Mexican club Santos Laguna regarding the state of health of Ayrton Preciado, it is only known that the Emerald midfielder limped out of the National Stadium in Lima after the day’s match 17 of the tie against the Peru team.

transmission of The Soccer Channel (official broadcaster of the Ecuadorian Football Federation) reported the moment in which Preciado walks out with difficulty leaning on the shoulders of the doctor Camilo Chiquito and striker Jordy Caicedo.

For obvious reasons, the footballer did not give a statement and was escorted to the bus by Joao Rojas.

Preciado was forced to leave the match at 67 minutes due to a hit with Carlos Zambrano.

He was taken off on a stretcher and his position was taken by left-back Diego Palacios, finally, after 70 minutes.

While Preciado was leaving the field on a stretcher, Brazilian referee Wilton Pereira Sampaio ordered the game to resume. The technical director of the Tricolor, Gustavo Alfaro, ordered Palacios to enter, but he did not have his starting shirt ready and the unusual situation led to the action for the Peruvian goal.

So far, Gonzalo Plata, Moisés Caicedo and Alan Franco have been confirmed absent for the next game, against Paraguay, due to the accumulation of yellow cards. For Preciado, the official medical report is missing. (D)