Bancamérica enters the process of dissolution

This Wednesday the Superintendency of Banks (SB) spoke to Bancamérica to start its dissolution process, because the financial entity failed to comply with legal and regulatory provisions within the framework of a regularization plan.

The SB published a series of questions and answers for consultation by the population about the process it initiated to dissolve the aforementioned bank. Below are the concerns.

Frequently asked questions associated with the dissolution process Bancamérica:

1. What is going on with Bancamérica right now?

The Superintendency of Banks (SB) took control of this entity to initiate its dissolution, in accordance with the provisions of the Monetary Board in its Second Resolution of January 28, 2022. This is an orderly exit process from the system established in the Monetary and Financial Law.

2. What does it mean that the SB has control of the entity?

It means that, during the period of dissolution, the personnel appointed by the Superintendency of Banks will exercise the functions and powers of the shareholders, the board of directors, the managers, administrators and general representatives of the entity.

3. What has the SB done to protect savers?

The Superintendency of Banks has maintained continuous monitoring of the bank’s situation in order to act promptly, as indicated by law, in an attempt to safeguard public deposits.

4. What will the SB do with the entity from now on?

The Superintendency of Banks took control of the entity to dissolve it. Initially, during this process, it will verify the assets (loans, investments, real estate, among others) and liabilities (deposits and other obligations with third parties) to transfer them to another financial intermediary entity through a transparent and competitive bidding process, within the next 30 days.

5. Why is the entity in the process of dissolution?

The dissolution was ordered by the Monetary Board through its Second Resolution of January 28, 2022. The measure was due to the fact that the bank failed to comply with legal and regulatory provisions within the framework of a regularization plan.

6. Will the entity continue to provide services under the control of the SB?

At the time of initiating the dissolution process, the entity’s operations are suspended. The branches will remain open for the exercise of certain activities, such as the collection of loans and credit cards or the offering of information to the public and, as of February 7, 2022, the validation of deposits.

7. What is deposit validation?

Validation is the process by which the ownership of deposits is verified. For this process to flow, it is important that users present the corresponding evidence, such as original deposit certificates, savings books, debit cards, identity cards, among other documents.

8. What guarantee do users have that their money will be returned to them?

Public deposits in authorized financial intermediation entities are implicitly guaranteed up to an amount of RD$1,860,000 (one million eight hundred and sixty thousand) per depositor. 98.1% of the entity’s depositors have savings below this threshold.

9. What happens if the deposits exceed RD$1,860,000?

In the event that a user’s deposits exceed this amount, the difference will be covered to the extent that the entity’s assets are realized (that is, they are sold). The Superintendency of Banks ensures the preservation of the value of assets so that depositors experience the least possible impact.

10. How soon will savers have access to their resources?

The term of the dissolution is established by regulation in a period of up to 30 days, extendable for an additional 30 days. As of the closure of the dissolution process, users may have access to their resources in accordance with the provisions of the law.

11. Will financial products like credit and debit cards continue to work?

At the time of initiating the dissolution process, the operations of the entity are suspended, so that these products cannot be used immediately.

12. Will the savings continue to earn interest during this period?

From the start of the dissolution process, the generation of interest on deposits is suspended.

13. Will the savings be returned in the same currency?

Once the dissolution process is completed, if the assets and liabilities of the entity are transferred to another financial intermediary entity, the savings will be kept in the same currency in which they were established. In case of direct return, the savings will be delivered to depositors for the equivalent amount in national currency, based on the Central Bank’s reference exchange rate.

14. Will the loans earn interest?

Yes. Loans and consumption on credit cards continue to generate interest. For this reason it is important to keep up to date in meeting payment obligations. The breaches will be reflected in the credit histories and the Risk Center of the Superintendency of Banks.

15. Can the loan or card be paid in the usual way and on the usual date?

Users will be able to pay their loan or credit card at any of the entity’s branches, as they will remain open for these purposes and to offer information to the public. For this reason it is important to keep up to date in meeting payment obligations. The breaches will be reflected in the credit histories and the Risk Center of the Superintendency of Banks.

16. Will the delay in the payment of the loans generate default?

During the dissolution process, the loans continue to generate interest and other contractually anticipated charges. For this reason it is important to keep up to date in meeting payment obligations. The breaches will be reflected in the credit histories and the Risk Center of the Superintendency of Banks.

17. Will a user who has just paid off his loan be able to obtain his balance letter?

Yes. You can go to the nearest branch to request your balance letter.

18. Will the debts contracted with this bank continue to be reflected in the credit bureau?

Yes. The debts already contracted will remain in the credit bureau in accordance with the legally established terms. For this reason it is important to keep up to date in meeting payment obligations. Non-compliance will also be reflected in the Risk Center of the Superintendency of Banks.

19. Will scheduled recurring payments continue to be made from accounts or cards of this entity?

No. When the dissolution process begins, the entity’s operations are suspended. Users will need to schedule their recurring payments in another way.

20. Will it be possible to access the bank’s digital platforms (net banking or online banking)?

No. When the dissolution process begins, the entity’s operations are suspended. These channels will not be available.

21. If a user has a check receivable from that institution, can he change it?

No. In the event that the check has not been presented for collection, the following is recommended: Contact the person who issued the check to manage your payment by another means. In case the check has been issued by the entity, it is suggested to go through the nearest branch to validate the debt.

22. What should a user who has their payroll account in this entity do?

It is recommended to ask the employer to make the payment using another means.

23. Will it be possible to withdraw money from ATMs?

No. During the dissolution process, operations through ATMs are suspended.

24. Can transfers be made to other banks?

No. During the dissolution process, the entity’s operations are suspended, so fund transfers to other entities will not be available.

25. Will it be possible to receive deposits in accounts of that entity?

No. During the dissolution process, the bank’s operations are suspended, so the services for receiving funds in the entity’s accounts will not be available.

26. What is recommended to the entity’s clients at the moment?

If they have a checking, savings or term account, they must go to the nearest office available to validate their deposits after the call that will be made by the Superintendency of Banks for these purposes. Customers of credit products must continue to honor their commitments.

27. Can the resources of a deceased person be claimed?

Yes. The heirs may claim the resources of their relatives in accordance with the corresponding legal formalities.

28. Where can a user go for additional information?

You can go to a branch of the entity to request additional information.