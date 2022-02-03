Before dying, actress of Yo soy Betty, la fea, Dora Cadavid, had to live in a nursing home due to a difficult situation

The actress Dora Cadavid, widely recognized for her role as ‘Ines’ in the series ‘Yo soy Betty, la fea’, was one of the most beloved performers on Colombian television, because her charisma earned her the affection of viewers of the small screen.

The news of his death this Monday, January 31, at the age of 84, shocked the artistic world and the entire country.

Around noon the death of the versatile artist was known, who in addition to being an actress, was also an announcer and singer. She began her career declaiming poetry in a local radio program of the ‘Voz de Antioquia’, when the producer Fausto Cabrera discovered her and took her to the theater to later work on television, leaving a mark on many viewers.

However, despite her great success in various productions throughout her life, the woman stopped being so active on stage during her last years, and she even made the decision to live in a nursing home since she already I was getting old.

‘I don’t want to be a burden’

According to what was stated by the actress in a 2018 interview with the program “I Know Everything”, she was the one who made the decision to go to a nursing home because of her age she should not continue to live alone and her relatives were worried, because by then the woman was 80 years old.

“My nieces were very worried because I lived alone, and you know that because of your age you shouldn’t be alone anywhere and I don’t want to be a burden to anyone.” noted at the time.

Despite how difficult it could have been to leave her home in La Calera and go live with other older people, she found a home where she felt comfortable.

So, they very intelligently looked for a place where I would be comfortable and here they found me,” she told the aforementioned media, because she also preferred to be in that place instead of “sacrificing” the life of her daughter-in-law or granddaughter.

In turn, the artist stated that she was not afraid of death, but rather respected and hoped not to suffer in the last minutes of her life, so even she preferred to leave this world at a time when she was asleep. and didn’t notice.