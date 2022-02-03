Binance informs its community of the reasons for registering with the Bank of Spain

Companies that wish to operate with cryptocurrencies within Spanish territory will have the prior obligation to register with the Bank of Spain in order to be able to operate legally and thus prevent, as far as possible, illicit acts related to digital assets and the exposure of your funds. This has been made clear by the company in an official statement on its official blog for all users.

The Binance company has decided to become part of the Banco de España community by registering with said entity in order to be able to operate legally within Spain. With its registration, it obtained a program for the Prevention of Money Laundering (AML/CTF) and thus deal with money laundering and terrorism.

This measure of the Bank of Spain has been operating since the end of last year under the framework of “Law 10/2010, of April 28, on the prevention of money laundering and the financing of terrorism”, cOur objective is to ensure the optimal state of the companies to achieve compliance with the aforementioned law.

Furthermore, being a mandatory requirement for cryptocurrency companies to work legally, if the registration is not complied with, they would be in breach of the “Royal Decree-Law 7/2021, of April 27 (…)” and consequently, they will have to pay a fine of between 150,000 and 10 million euros.

Binance has various purposes for registration with the bankin addition to being able to continue providing its services in the country, there is also the objective of, together with the Spanish authorities, combating the constant cryptographic crimes that occur within the industry and from which some criminals come out unscathed.

This new legal path has brought with it Binance also making the decision to settle in Spain so that its users have access to them. and thus be able to serve as a backup, apart from creating an environment of reliability and security between company – user that can be addressed without any inconvenience.

