Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin prices today February 2, 2022

Know the prices of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin in pesos, dollars and euros.

Bitcoin prices for this Wednesday, February 2, 2022 have shown a slight increase, although they are still far from the threshold of 68 thousand dollars that it reached a few months ago.

Even with its poor performance of the last three months, Bitcoin has started to rise in value as of the second week of January. This is because the bulls have managed to raise the market value, although it could be a short-term thing.

Bitcoin price this February 2, 2022:

Bitcoin in US dollars: 30 thousand 534

Bitcoin in Mexican pesos: 790 thousand 798

Bitcoin in Colombian pesos: 151 million 629 thousand 222

Bitcoin in Argentine pesos: 4 million 41 thousand 667

Bitcoin in Chilean pesos: 30 million 860 thousand 426

Bitcoin in Euros: 33 thousand 928

Industry analysts indicate that there is still a long way to go to find out if the low levels at the beginning of January really represented that Bitcoin bottomed.

It remains to be seen whether the recovery of Bitcoin that has been taking place since the second half of January and the beginning of February is only a short-term trend and a further recovery in the value of this cryptocurrency can be trusted.

Ethereum price this February 2, 2022:

Bitcoin in US dollars: 2 thousand 783

Bitcoin in Mexican pesos: 57 thousand 157 pesos

Bitcoin in Colombian pesos: 10 million 914 thousand 445

Bitcoin in Euros: 2 thousand 458

Dogecoin price this February 2, 2022:

Bitcoin in US dollars: 0.14

Bitcoin in Mexican pesos: 2.95

Bitcoin in Colombian pesos: 563.38

Bitcoin in Euros: 0.13

Due to the high volatility that the cryptocurrency market has shown in recent months, it is best to be aware of their daily price, as well as their behavior in the short and medium term.

