Bitcoin Faces Low Demand, But Scarcity Remains a Bullish Factor

The founder of the investment firm Investment Strategy, Lyn Alden, in an interview with the CEO of MicroStrategy, Michael Saylor, said this Tuesday, February 1, that bitcoin (BTC) is currently experiencing low demand. Despite this, the strict scarcity of its coins remains a bullish factor.

Alden was invited to the MicroStrategy World 2022 event, held between February 1 and 2, to offer a perspective of bitcoin in the economic sphere. The executive referred, first, to the perception of bitcoin as a risky asset that deprives many investors. “This conception is not shared by those investors who have spent a lot of time studying and understanding bitcoin, but due to its high volatility, bitcoin is still classified as a risk asset,” Alden said in the interview.

“Bitcoin is basically a structural way of holding something that is intrinsically scarce, versus something that is not inherently scarce and whose returns are no longer keeping up with inflation,” he added.

Is there a decoupling between bitcoin and the economy?

Even though the growth of bitcoin is clear in the long term, the outlook for the short and medium term is perceived as challenging and somewhat uncertain, says the executive. As more data on the economy of the United States and major Western countries become available, fears of an economic slowdown in 2022 are growing.

The specialist affirms that the periods in which there was economic growth, for example, in 2013, 2017 and in 2020, were associated with bull runs of bitcoin. Alden believes that it is not ruled out that in these times of economic uncertainty there is a decoupling between the dynamics of bitcoin and the economy. “I’m not suggesting that bitcoin decisions be made based on a possible decoupling, but it’s about managing expectations and trying to understand the range of possible scenarios,” the analyst says.

The current environment of historically low interest rates and rising inflation may persist for the rest of the decade, Alden warned. She believes that with currency depreciation, especially the US dollar, investors can earn interest in digital assets as inflation destroys the purchasing power of fiat currencies.

This dynamic, according to the specialist, supports Alden’s long-term bullish outlook for bitcoin. “Keep in mind that historically, bitcoin also tends to do well in times of economic growth, and vice versa,” she added.

In the conference The B Word, held last July, Alden participated with a talk, commented by CriptoNoticias, in which he highlighted the strength of the Bitcoin protocol, whose ecosystem grew and developed despite the fact that the person or group that created said protocol disappeared from the public scene.