Bitcoin falls to new lows as 2021 price resistance makes it difficult for hodlers

Bitcoin (BTC) fell further ahead of the Wall Street open on Feb. 3, as analysis revealed that old resistance levels had returned to haunt bulls.

BTC/USD 1-hour candlestick chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

The $38,600 level is back

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView painted another uninspiring picture for the BTC/USD pair on Thursday, with the pair making new lows of $36,275 on Bitstamp.

After the shocking moves in tech stocks during the trading session on Wednesday, the ripple effect for cryptocurrencies remained palpable as major tokens struggled to stabilize.

Pulling away, popular trader and analyst Rekt Capital revealed that the $38,600 area, a hurdle at various points in 2021, was once again acting as an impediment for bulls to cross.

“In fact, BTC produced a bullish wick at resistance in its last rally,” tweeted.

“At the moment, this area of ​​~$38,600 continues to be listed as resistance.”

Annotated chart of the BTC/USD pair. Source: Rekt Capital/Twitter

To others, including trader Anbessa, it was a case of “lower is better” for Bitcoin, matching current expectations for a more significant crash before a full recovery.

#BTC update – dead cat inside LTF rising wedge, breakout & continuation

– current support levels mid range, M-neckline & downtrending channel (since Nov21) The lower we go the better r:r ratio for a new #midterm LONG entry. Eg nuke scenario (right) crowded greedy entry pic.twitter.com/nCJVcHiQjc — AN₿ESSA (@Anbessa100) February 3, 2022

BTC Update – Technical bounce inside the rising wedge LTF, breakout and continuation

– Current mid-range support levels, M neckline and downtrend channel (since Nov 21) The lower we go, the better r:r ratio for a new short-term LONG entry. For example, catastrophic scenario (right), a crowded greedy entrance

Meanwhile, woes in tech stocks erased positive sentiment from other macro signs, with Russia’s proposal to allow banks to sell Bitcoin and India’s new crypto tax proposal taking a backseat.

Puell Multiple returns to classic oversold territory

As for on-chain metrics, it was Puell Multiple’s turn this week to follow Bitcoin’s RSI as it saw a major “oversold” signal.

Created by David Puell, the popular indicator uses miners’ income relative to the spot price to determine when the spot price is too high or too low.

Nowadays, the Puell Multiple is trending lower and is already at its lowest level since June 2021, the midpoint of a previous pullback after China banned mining.

Puell Multiple chart (screenshot). Source: BuyBitcoinWorldwide

