Bitcoin grows in Spain while 4 of its main banks reject it

In Spain, traditional banking remains attentive to what is happening in the industry regarding banking services related to bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies. This has been demonstrated by the various statements recently issued by the banks Santander, BBVA, Bankinter, Sabadell and CaixaBank.

The CEO of CaixaBank, Gonzalo Gortázar, declared on January 28, according to El Economista, that cryptocurrencies have some characteristics that make them look at them with caution. As an example he mentioned its “enormous” volatility, considering that since last November its prices have fallen by approximately 50%.

«We have a fiduciary responsibility with our clients and when we are talking about assets with that degree of volatility, it seems to us that it is not obvious to facilitate access to them. Certainly not across the board.” Gonzalo Gortázar, CEO of CaixaBank.

The statement draws attention, considering that four months ago the bitcoin custody company, Onyze, announced that it had formed an alliance with CaixaBank. As reported by CriptoNoticias, in such an announcement they said: “We will work together with CaixaBank in the development of a cryptoactive trading service.”

On the other hand, Bolsamanía reported that the CEO of Banco Sabadell, César González-Bueno, said the day before that: “Cryptocurrencies are not a good investment tool for our clients, they do not have a clear underlying and they entail a high risk. ». For that reason he clarified that “they do not want to participate in that market.”

CaixaBank and Sabadell banks are joined by Bankinter, which also rejects the idea of ​​offering services with cryptocurrencies for fear of risk. On January 20, the CEO, María Dolores Dancausa, declared: «They are assets to speculate. We follow it because of the growth it is experiencing – which she described as “absolutely impressive” – but today it is not planning to offer anything », according to Europa Press.

“In recent years, banking has had an avalanche of lawsuits. If there is no legal certainty with cryptocurrencies, who would customers end up suing and proving right in court? This is something with which we must now be very careful and, of course, at the bank, which we are very prudent, today we are not going to do it. María Dolores Dancausa, CEO of Banco Bankinter.

This is what the graph looks like showing how the price of bitcoin has fluctuated from February 2021 to February 2022. Source: CoinGecko.

Likewise, according to El Economista, the director of Banco BBVA, Jorge Gordo, assured last year that they do not advise this investment to their clients because it is a complex instrument and suffers from extreme volatility.

The position that BBVA takes in Spain of “not advising your investment” is particularly curious because in other parts of the world it does provide services with cryptocurrencies. Its headquarters in Switzerland allows the purchase, sale and custody of bitcoin, as well as in Mexico it has given educational conferences on cryptocurrencies.

Spanish banking shows more confidence in the digital euro than other cryptocurrencies

Bankinter’s spokeswoman clarified, in any case, that blockchain technology -the network where cryptocurrencies work- “has come to stay” and “has innumerable advantages”, as well as expecting the European Central Bank (ECB) to launch “soon » the digital euro. This asset is known as CBDC (Central Bank Digital Currency).

Banco Bankinter’s thinking on blockchain and the digital euro is also shared by CaixaBank, Sabadell and BBVA. They have stated this because they demonstrate that they trust cryptocurrencies issued by a traditional centralized regulatory agent.

In the first place, from Sabadell, César González-Bueno, said: «We look forward to it, it seems to us that it continues to advance in the digitization of the economy and its modernisation, but with regard to cryptocurrencies, the truth is that we do not want to participate in that market.

Second, CaixaBank publicly stated last November that it is studying the application of the digital euro and blockchain technology. In fact, it has been associated with the we.trade blockchain platform for more than two years to streamline international transactions.

The banks of Spain are open to operating the digital euro when the Central Bank of Europe issues it. Fountain: The country / twitter.com

And, thirdly, Francisco Maroto, BBVA’s blockchain leader, highlighted in a conference reported by CriptoNoticias a month ago that a CBDC would be better than another cryptocurrency because “it is backed by the Central Bank”. That makes him consider it “safer and more reliable, at least from a banking perspective.”

Bank of Spain afraid to offer services with bitcoin

for nowthe only traditional bank in Spain that announced that it will offer its clients a service from the cryptocurrency industry is Santander. The company is finalizing details to launch access to investment in a bitcoin exchange-traded fund (BTC ETF) in the country.

Ana Patricia Botín-Sanz de Sautuola O’Shea, the president of Banco Santander, stated last November that cryptocurrencies will be the most important topic in the finance industry in the short term. Something that seems to generate a lot of fear to other banks in the country that have closed the door to the Bitcoin ecosystem, despite having admitted that they closely spy on it through the lock.

This suggests that they could open the way in the future if the behavior of bitcoin stabilizes, as well as regulatory conditions. Although the volatility of its price scares them, it may be that their current position comes from the lack of clarity so that they can operate legally and the suggestion of new regulations on cryptocurrencies.

An example of this is the regulation that will come into force on February 17, 2022 to limit advertising about cryptocurrencies in Spain, which, as CriptoNoticias reported, has generated uncertainty.

However, other nearby countries show a different scenario. The Generali Bank Of Italy, for example, it announced in January that it will allow bitcoin trading this year. Likewise, in parts of Latin America, this is already a fact, as in Colombia, where at the end of 2021 Bancolombia enabled the service.

Bitcoin adoption grows in Spain

As the company Visa said in a report on crypto assets, the growing adoption of cryptocurrencies will change all businesses. The entity estimates that its integration is a matter of time and that is reflected in Spain.

Bitcoin consumption in Spain continues to grow even though traditional banks remain out of the market. In fact, Spain is days away from becoming the third country in the world with the largest number of bitcoin ATMs, according to which it was announced last month that they are going to be installed by supplier companies.

Bitcoin ATMs in Spain are provided by non-bank companies. Fountain: twitter.com

Spain currently has more than 200 bitcoin ATMs provided by non-bank companies, according to Bitcoin ATM Radar scan data. In addition, there are different exchanges in the country that allow the cryptocurrency to be traded from the mobile or any device with the internet, such as Binance, which this week announced that it is seeking to create a Spanish subsidiary.