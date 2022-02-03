Bitcoin Price Drops Below $37,000, Bringing a Descending Channel Pattern Back into Play

The cryptocurrency market is in the red again on February 2, as global financial markets continue to experience increased volatility.

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows that after spending the morning hovering around $38,200, BTC was hit by a selloff that pushed its price to $36,800.

Daily chart of the BTC/USDT pair. Source: TradingView

Here’s what various analysts and traders are saying about Wednesday’s Bitcoin price action and what areas to watch out for going forward.

The bulls are in trouble below $36,700

Cryptocurrency trader and pseudonymous Twitter user “HornHairs” provided insights into Bitcoin’s major support and resistance zones, and public the chart below indicating a solid support level near $37,400.

BTC/USDT 1-hour chart. Source: Twitter

According to the analyst, after finding support at this level, “a move back to $38,000 is just a bearish retest unless we can recapture $38,700.”

That being said, a move lower could see the price drop further as the chart above indicates that the bulls are in trouble below $36.781.

HornHairs said:

“A drop below $36,700 and a move above the range low seems likely, seeing as we broke above the range high yesterday.”

Is fourth time the charm?

A look at the falling price action for BTC since topping out in November was provided by trader and pseudonymous Twitter user ‘Daan Crypto Trader’, who public the chart below highlighting the difficulty Bitcoin has had in breaking above this trend.

BTC/USD 1-day chart. Source: Twitter

Daan Crypto Trader said:

“It looks like everyone is looking at this same line right now, which could cause some false breakouts. So watch out for that. It’s currently touching the diagonal for the fourth time. When will it break?

“A fully intact bull market consolidating”

Technical analyst and pseudonymous Twitter user “Decodejar” summarized a forward-looking analysis on what could lie ahead for Bitcoin, publishing the chart below showing a possible downward move for the flagship cryptocurrency.

BTC/USD 1-day chart. Source: Twitter

According to Decodejar, this is a common chart circulating among analysts that shows a “flat expanded ABC bear wave 4, ending below last year’s lows.”

Although this is a common pattern, Decodejar said “there’s not a lot of volume for a push” and he doesn’t “think we break last year’s lows.”

decode He said:

“This all boils down to the correction probably being almost over at current levels, even though the market needs more time. What I don’t see is a bear market, in fact I’m sick of hearing about it. I see a fully intact bull market.” which is consolidating”.

The total cryptocurrency market capitalization currently stands at $1.729 trillion and the dominance ratio of Bitcoin is 41.1%.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and trading move involves risk, you should do your own research when making a decision.