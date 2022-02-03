Brutal drop of 1,500 euros for this Samsung premium smart TV

One of the best QLEDs on the market collapses close to 1,000 euros.

If you were looking to save a lot of money, this Samsung Smart TV for 1,299 euros on the official website has a crazy discount €1,500! And is that its original price is 2,799 euros. We are talking about a model very premium, with specifications that are worth their price in gold and that today can be yours with this championship drop. This model is the 65-inch one, but beware that the 55-inch and 75-inch units have discounts of 800 and 3,200 euros, respectively.

Opportunities like this happen rarely and today is your lucky day. One of the smart TVs of higher quality of Samsung’s QLED television line is put on a platter. Updated and with all kinds of height performance to enjoy Netflix, Prime Video and all the multimedia content in the best way and with the highest possible quality. In addition to the discount, you can save, thanks to the Samsung Renewal Plan, up to an extra 705 euros if you deliver your television. It is a great smart TV for next-generation consoles.

One of the greatest exponents of QLED technology from Samsung this brutal savings can be yours. And we are talking about a smart TV with which you will access the small details of all the content you see, both in light and dark scenes. There is no longer such a difference with OLED panels, this QLED is exceptional in every way. Mount a panel with 4K resolution (3,840 x 2,560 px), in a metal body with hardly any edges on all 4 sides.

If you see content in resolutions less than 4K, it alone rescales the images and improves them to a point never seen before. In dark scenes use technology HDR2000 who pawns his 2,000 nits of brightness so you can appreciate all the details in them. It is capable of showing you up to 100% of the color volume. The mode Adaptive Picture adjusts brightness of the television depending on the lighting of the room so that your eyes do not suffer.

The purity of the colors offered by this television is visible from any angle. You can install your television in a very clean way in your living room thanks to One Connect with which you will have a single cable visible. Connect all your devices to the box that comes with this TV and reduce the ugly and numerous cables to one. You can hang it or use its base, which is also pretty.

As for physical and wireless connections, we have everything: 4 HDMI, 2 USB, network Ethernet input, digital optical audio output, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 4.2, satellite and TV antenna input. ride some 4.2 sound speakers integrated in the slim body of 3.48 cm thick, with a total weight of 33.1 kg with base included. The system is proprietary to Samsung and integrates the bixby virtual assistant to ask you to put the best content adapted to you every day.

