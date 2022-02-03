BTC Price Falls Alongside Stocks as New Liquidation Causes PayPal to Lose Nearly 25%

Bitcoin (BTC) fell at the open on Wall Street on February 2 as another drop in tech stocks terrified traders.

BTC/USD 1-hour candlestick chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

Bitcoin: “FUD macro is driving everything”

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView tracked the BTC/USD pair as it dipped below $38,000 at the start of Wall Street, giving back half of the gains made on Feb. 1.

At the time of writing this article, the pair was trading near $37,600 when tech stocks took a beating. These were led by PayPal, whose shares lost nearly 25% after the company reported missing earnings targets.

The data from Bloomberg showed the extent to which initial gains from the pandemic have been wiped out this year and last, with PayPal 52% and others, such as Zoom and Peloton, 70% or more.

With its latest drop pushing bulls further away from crucial resistance, analysts were not inspired by Bitcoin in the short term.

“For me, the market structure remains clearly bearish below $39,600. I would like to see daily closes above $40,200 before I feel a bigger rally is possible,” summarized the day the popular TXMC Trades Twitter account.

“My base case is still a test of $29,000-$30,000 (or less) before any future price discovery. Macro FUD is driving everything. HODL and wait.”

As Cointelegraph reported, not everyone is expecting an immediate downside, with the possibility of a retest of the $40,000 level for some.

On-chain data also remained encouraging despite persistently depressed price performance. Building on previous comments, statistician Willy Woo reiterated on Wednesday that all is well for Bitcoin under the hood.

“Price relative to on-chain demand from the speculative and hodl category is now at maximum oversold levels”, He said to Twitter followers.

“The last time this happened was in October 2020. The time before that was the nadir of the COVID meltdown.”

A look at derivatives markets saw funding rates remain slightly negative at press time, as analyst William Clemente I take this opportunity to remind traders that negative rates may not necessarily be shorter by “accumulating” in the market waiting for further deterioration.

BTC futures funding rate chart. Source: Coinglass

Altcoins Largely Weather Market Storm

Meanwhile, altcoins were broadly flat, with Ether (ETH) an outlier among major tokens down 2.1% on the day.

The ETH/USD pair was trading at $2,680 after the Wall Street open, however, it is still up 1.7% compared to the same time a week ago.

ETH/USD 1-hour candlestick chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

Other top ten cryptocurrencies by market cap were flat or down a modest amount compared to Bitcoin’s 1.6% drop.

As Cointelegraph reported, Bitcoin has increased its market cap dominance against altcoins in recent weeks to hit a two-month high.