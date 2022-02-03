Caribbean Series 2022: Historic Colombia! The Caimanes de Barranquilla beat Venezuela to the punch and get into the final of the Caribbean Series

The Colombian team is the first finalist, they wait for Mexico or the Dominican

For the first time in history, a Colombian team is in the final of the Caribbean Series. The Barranquilla Caimans, who had already made history by being the first to qualify among the top four, grabbed the pitching of Venezuela to win 8-1.

The Colombian ninth lost two of their last three matches in the first round, but they repeated the strong> dose to the Navegantes del Magallanes, whom they beat 6-1 in the first match. In the semifinal, a four-run rally in the second inning put everything on track. The Venezuelans gave an intentional walk to load the house and force on all bases, but Carlos Arroyo responded with a triple who brought three to the plate and then scored on a wild pitch.

Guerra did not come out for the third and the relay did not have better luck either. Reynaldo Rodríguez hit a solo home run in the fourth and three more came in the fifth.

The Navegantes bats were handcuffed for 6 innings by the Caimanes starter, Elniery Garcia. Until the seventh they connected his first hit, finishing his work after 6.2 innings of work, without a career and with four walks.

Venezuela avoided a shutout in the ninth with a pair of hits, including a double by ‘Kung Fu Panda’ Pablo Sandoval, followed by a sacrifice that brought his only run of the game to the plate.

Colombia awaits the winner of the match between Mexico and Dominican Republic to define the champion of the Caribbean Series, which is played at the Quisqueya Juan Marichal stadium in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.