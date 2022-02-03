CARIBBEAN SERIES – Six Dominicans make up the All-Star team

The Caribbean Professional Baseball Confederation announced this morning the players who were elected to the “All Stars” of the Santo Domingo 2022 Caribbean Series, which concludes this Thursday, after the accredited journalists who cover the international contest exercised their right to vote.

The details of the voting were announced by Ramón Ruiz, Brand Director of the Caribbean Baseball Confederation, who was accompanied by Vian Araujo, delegate of the Confederation of Professional Baseball Players (Conpeproca) and Erick Almonte, Vice President of the organization.

Voting took place on Wednesday throughout the development of the first game of the semifinal between Colombia and Venezuela and until the seventh inning of the match between Mexico and the Dominican Republic. Today the Most Valuable Player will be chosen.

At the time of the count, as stated in the Competition Manual, representatives of the Confederation of Professional Players (Conpeproca) and the CBPC were present, who validated the online votes, which were cast through the platform of the CBPC.

Only the duly accredited sports journalists who are covering the Caribbean Series exercised their vote.

The most voted were:

The receiver was Christian Betancourt, from Panama.

The first baseman turned out to be Reynaldo Rodríguez, from Colombia.

The second baseman was Robinson Canó, from the Dominican Republic.

The third baseman was Niuman Romero, from Venezuela.

The All-Star shortstop was Hanser Alberto of the Dominican Republic.

The left fielder was elected Félix Pérez, from Mexico.

The center fielder was José Sirí, from the Dominican Republic.

The right patrolman was Danry Vásquez, from Venezuela.

Designated hitter Juan Francisco of the Dominican Republic.

Starting pitcher Tyler Alexander of the Dominican Republic.

Relief pitcher Luis Felipe Castillo of the Dominican Republic.

And the leader was José Armando Mosquera, from Colombia.