Carlos Rivera and Cynthia Rodríguez, the most romantic, shout their love in networks

Carlos Rivera and Cynthia Rodriguez They have tried to maintain a relationship away from social networks. In fact, it is rare for them to share photos together even though they have been dating for five years.

But nevertheless, in the most recent publication of Cynthia Rodríguez, the interpreter of “Fascinación” and former member of “The Academy”, He did not hesitate to shout his love.

In the photograph, the host of the morning program “Venga la alegría” is seen very happy in front of what looks like a lake.

“Thank you for making me smile,” he wrote at the bottom of the publication that registers more than 143 thousand reactions and dozens of comments praising Rodríguez’s beauty.

However, what caught the most attention was the unexpected message left by Carlos Rivera: “Thanks to you for existing”.

Photo: Instagram @cynoficial

To which the beautiful driver did not reserve and replied: “My life” (with a heart emoticon).

Without a doubt, the compliment that the singer gave his girlfriend drove his thousands of followers crazy, who immediately replied to the messages that the couple exchanged: “So divine”, “I wish someone would tell me like that”, “I can not love with you”, “To your parents”, “What little monkeys”, “How cute, how romantic”, “I’m dying of love!”, “When is the wedding?”, There is nothing more beautiful”, “Thanks to both of you for existing and for giving us your smile”.

The relationship of Carlos and Cynthia, despite being one of the most solid in the middle of the show, has been full of speculation among them that everything is a montagesince they have decided not to share anything of their private life with his followers.