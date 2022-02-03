Carlos Vives honors Shakira with his new song

Getty Carlos Vives honored Shakira’s talent with the musical theme “Currambera”

Carlos Vives, the international superstar, actor, businessman and one of the biggest influences in Latin music, pays tribute to Shakira with his new musical release called “Currambera”.

In the song and the video, Vives tells the story of the life of world star Shakira through different scenes, connecting them with her musical career and at the same time, talks about the characteristics of women from Barranquilla.

“She is the result of a culture, or better, the meeting of many cultures in this magical place called “Currambha”, commented Carlos Vives about what Shakira represents for the culture in Barranquilla, Colombia.

Enjoy here the video and song “Currambera” by Carlos Vives in honor of the Colombian singer Shakira





Carlos Vives – Currambera (Official Video) Carlos Vives – Currambera (Official Video) Music: Apple Music: CarlosVives.lnk.to/Currambera/applemusic Spotify: CarlosVives.lnk.to/Currambera/spotify Amazon: CarlosVives.lnk.to/Currambera/amazonmusicstreaming YouTube: CarlosVives.lnk. to/Currambera/youtube iTunes: CarlosVives.lnk.to/Currambera/itunes Deezer: CarlosVives.lnk.to/Currambera/deezer TikTok: CarlosVives.lnk.to/Currambera/tiktokusemysound carlosvives.com facebook.com/carlosvivesoficial twitter.com/ carlosvives Music video by Carlos Vives performing Currambera (Official Video). (C) 2022 Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC 2022-02-02T05:00:13Z

The video was directed by Sergio Rodríguez for Mestiza Films. It was recorded in different locations in the area called “Arenosa” such as the Regional Port Society of Barranquilla, a place chosen to show the greatness of the port and the surroundings of the Magdalena River. As well as the traditional Barrio Abajo and La Enseñanza school, where Shakira studied.

The audiovisual production is framed, in addition to the music, with the duo of KogiMan producers. In addition, it includes several important elements of its culture such as the Torito, a characteristic symbol of the Barranquilla Carnival, the largest party in Colombia, an ancient Phoenician ship and of course the beauty of its Cumbiamberas women represented in the current Carnival queen Valeria Charris Salcedo. (2022) and some sovereigns from previous years such as Giselle Lacouture (2010), Daniella Donado (2007), Marcela García Caballero (2016), Valeria Abuchaibe (2018) and Isabella Chams Vega (2020). Similarly, it had the participation of William Mebarak, Shakira’s father, and one of her best friends, Kathy Kopp.

What you should know about Carlos Vives, one of the greatest exponents of Colombian music

Two-time GRAMMY® winner and 15-time Latin GRAMMY® winner, Carlos Vives is one of the most important figures in Latin music and the creator of a new sound based on the traditional music of the Caribbean coast and the northern region of Colombia. .

Vives’ work as an artist revolves around the study, knowledge and dissemination of Colombian identity in its many facets and in its complex diversity. In 1993 she created the band La Provincia as a tribute to musicians from the most remote and rural regions of the Caribbean and as a laboratory for new talents in contemporary music. With the band she has traveled the world bringing the culture and value of Colombian identity to all corners of the planet, gaining international recognition for the country’s music. His album “Vives” surpassed 2 billion views and includes the world anthems “La Bicicleta” (ft Shakira) and “Robarte un beso” (ft Yatra), generating between both videos a combined total of 2.5 billion views on Youtube. His award-winning work “Cumbiana” includes not only the album, but also the Latin GRAMMY®️ winning documentary “El Mundo Perdido de Cumbiana” and the book “Cumbiana, Tales of a Lost World”, creating a true creative universe around the origin and the evolution of cumbia. In 2015, she founded the Tras La Perla initiative to promote the sustainable development of the city of Santa Marta and its region of influence in the Sierra Nevada and Ciénaga Grande.

In 2016, Vives created the Río Grande music school, collecting various artistic experiences from the dialogue between Colombian music, new local proposals and world music. As his most beloved slogan indicates, “united in diversity”, Carlos has marked entire generations through music and the promotion of Colombian culture.