Carmen Villalobos started the week with some photographs that garnered hundreds of compliments

The beginning of 2022 was not easy at all for carmen villalobos. The most beloved Barranquilla actress was infected with covid-19 and could not spend the holidays with her husband, Sebastian Caicedo. “Thank God we are all very well, but it has been quite complicated because imagine that arriving from Miami in December, Sebas came out again infected with covid, so on 24 and 31 so far apart…”he counted in his account Instagram.

And I add: “Just Sebastian coming out of covid, I came in to have covid. It hadn’t happened to me, it had already happened to Sebas, fortunately it went super well, in quotes, this time”.

Regarding the symptoms, he noted: “I can’t lie to you, they haven’t been easy days, the whole symptom thing has really been bad. Thank God the respiratory part was never compromised, but headache, fever, general malaise, that you don’t you want to get out of bed, insomnia, very, very bad… I was starting a project, I haven’t been able to start a project. Fortunately, I’ve already come out negative, I’ve already completed my days of isolation”.

Networking, Villalobos It is very active and although it was not at its best -in recent days-, it never stopped uploading content. Now the actress woman-fragranced coffee He shared some photographs that garnered hundreds of compliments.

carmen villalobos

“We start this super week with a new episode of Escuela Imparables”wrote next to the images in which she is seen in a beautiful red and blue dress. “I love that outfit”, “Perfect”, “Precious”, “Pretty”, “Goddess”, “Beautiful, luckily you are better now. Blessings Carmencita!” Y “gorgeous”are some of the messages that can be read.