Carmen Villalobos started the week with some photographs that garnered hundreds of compliments

Admin 23 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 44 Views

The beginning of 2022 was not easy at all for carmen villalobos. The most beloved Barranquilla actress was infected with covid-19 and could not spend the holidays with her husband, Sebastian Caicedo. “Thank God we are all very well, but it has been quite complicated because imagine that arriving from Miami in December, Sebas came out again infected with covid, so on 24 and 31 so far apart…”he counted in his account Instagram.

And I add: “Just Sebastian coming out of covid, I came in to have covid. It hadn’t happened to me, it had already happened to Sebas, fortunately it went super well, in quotes, this time”.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

VIDEO: Anuel AA’s girlfriend begins to prepare for her wedding with liposculpture

Miami Florida. A week ago, Yailin The Most Viral announced that her boyfriend Anuel AA …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved