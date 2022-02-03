“Check out your strong friends,” says friend and beauty queen

The New York Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed this Wednesday to several media outlets that the death of Cheslie Kryst, lawyer, journalist and Miss USA 2019, was a suicide: she died of “multiple injuries” when she fell from “a higher height” (from the 29th floor) of his 60-story condominium in Manhattan at 7:00 in the morning on January 30, according to the informational website Yahoo!

Hours before her death, Kryst shared a photo of herself with her more than 350,000 followers on the social network Instagram, with the message: “May this day bring you rest and peace.”

“Her great light inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength. She cared, loved, laughed and shone.” his family said in a statement after his death.

Cheslie Kryst poses during a Valentine’s Day event in New York in 2020. Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

“Cheslie embodied love and service to others, whether through her work as an attorney fighting for social justice, as Miss USA, and as a host on Extra. But most importantly, as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor and colleague, “added her relatives.

Close friends of Kryst, and organizations such as Miss Universe and Miss USA, have expressed their pain at the loss and have invited to put more attention to people’s emotions around.

“Check your friends”

“Check your friends. Check your strong friends,” said Sarah Rose Summers, the 2018 Miss USA winner and friend of Kryst.

“Even though it may seem like people have it all figured out, and are achieving big hits and titles and crowns, literally crowns, doesn’t mean i’m not sufferingSummers added, according to Fox News.

Kryst was aware that, showing it on her social networks, it was not all her emotions, but only the ones that made them look happy.

“My Instagram is my highlight reel and I want to look my best while sharing a look at my life, my fun and the body I’m proud of. But that’s all it is. A refined look at a time when time,” she herself wrote in a June 2021 post.

“Don’t let what you see here make you forget that i’m incredibly flawed; I just chose not to share those flaws in a photo,” she added.

In March of last year, Kryst also published an essay in the magazine Allure in which he reflected on the pressures he felt and the importance of not letting himself be won over by them.

“Why chase another plaque or medal or line on my resume if it’s out of vanity, rather than passion? doWhy work so hard to achieve the dreams that society has taught me to want? when I keep finding only emptiness?” he said.

Don’t be afraid to ask for help

Krysle’s death has once again brought into discussion the importance of taking care of one’s mental health and not being afraid to ask for help.

Like Summers, psychologist Edith Shiro told Noticias Telemundo that it is important to pay attention to the people around us and see if they isolate themselves, if they stop eating, if they do not sleep well or if they suffer from anxiety, as they can be sisigns of depression

“We have to attend to that, not let it go or think that the person is manipulating,” he explained, “we can get out of this, there is hope to get ahead.”

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, other warning signs include frequent use of alcohol or drugs, talk of feeling guilty or ashamed, and extreme mood swings.

And he emphasizes that suicide is not a response to stress, but that “suicidal thoughts or actions are a sign of distress extreme and should not be ignored.

If you know someone who may be at risk, you can call the suicide prevention line in Spanish, 1-888-628-9454, which offers free and confidential support 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also visit the page of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline to find more help.