Chile would be the 2nd country to have bitcoin as legal currency if this proposal is approved

Key facts: The Association of Cryptotechnologies presented a proposal for the new constitution in Chile.

Its purpose is for the state to adopt 3 crypto technologies: bitcoin, blockchain and decentralized finance.

The officialization of bitcoin as a currency in El Salvador has generated a global wave of debate that has reached the south of Latin America. So much so that Chile could become the second country in the world to take the initiative if a proposal presented to the Constituent Commission by the Association of Cryptotechnologies (also known as ACHICRIP or NGO Bitcoin Chile) becomes a reality.

On February 3, ACHICRIP revealed to CriptoNoticias that the proposal must be reviewed by the constituent commissions of Chile. And he declared: “If it is approved in the commissions, it must go to the plenary session where it could lead to modifications. Finally, it requires 2 or 3 of the elected constituents to be included as a constitutional norm.

Currently, the proposal, which is publicly available so that anyone can read it, is being processed by the constitutional secretariat since its presentation in December 2021. From the organization, they warn us that there is no defined date for its discussion in plenary .

The project is divided into three main axes that would encompass a radical change in the constitution and the life of Chileans. The axes are bitcoin as legal tender, blockchain for public data management, and decentralized finance to eliminate inequality.

The objective behind it is that the state adopts these cryptocurrency technologies to solve the problems that the current economic and administrative model has. ACHICRIP, the non-governmental organization that pursues this cause, has been made up of entrepreneurs, enthusiasts and specialists in cryptocurrency technology since its foundation in 2015.

The constitutional secretary is processing the proposal for the adoption of blockchain, bitcoin and decentralized finance. Fountain: Twitter.

The purpose of ACHICRIP is to spread the use of blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies in Chilean society, as well as to promote the development of projects and enterprises that take advantage of “cryptotechnologies”.

Bitcoin as legal tender in Chile

Miguel Klagges, the president of ACHICRIP, told the press what they are looking for with the proposal: “Many people thought that we were trying to propose a law on taxes and things like that. On the contrary, we are proposing fundamental principles and rights».

On the bitcoin axis, the organization specifies: “The new constitution should include principles that recognize bitcoin as a valid form of money. It must also incorporate foundations based on the decentralization of money. With this seeks to eliminate the centralized power of the Central Bank, its impact on the economy and inflation in Chile, which is currently breaking monthly records.

“The infinite printing of banknotes without backing – issued by the Central Bank – is unsustainable, produces inflation and harms the most vulnerable sectors of the country,” warns the proposal. Instead, he contrasts: “The issuance of new bitcoins is reduced every 4 years and will continue to be reduced until a total of 21 million bitcoins have been issued. This limit cannot be modified and is expected to be reached by the year 2140.

“This is enough time for the necessary conditions to be generated in the world to make a transition from a centralized economy to a decentralized one, with a reliable and predictable monetary policy. (…) Bitcoin solves the problem of inflation, giving more than a century of time for the necessary adjustments to take place in the economy, until inflation is completely eliminated, “he mentions.

Explain what Bitcoin’s monetary policy is programmed and collaborative, which invites it to be improved by consensus. This differs from the current model, which clarifies that “it is monopolized by the Central Bank.” On this, he specifies: “The Central Bank decides independently on monetary policy – ​​which it emphasizes is not predictable over time – and decision-making is not really open to collaboration with other specialists.”

Many people do not enter this industry because there is no recognition of any authority or law that is clear on this subject. However, we know that we do not need regulation, because decentralized technologies are self-regulated by their protocol. Miguel Klagges, president of the Association of Cryptotechnologies (ACHICRIP or NGO Bitcoin Chile).

It also indicates that another problem in the current model is that cash is used to launder money, something that indicates that it would be easier to combat if they handled bitcoin. This is because there are browsers that allow cryptocurrency transactions to be tracked. Following the crime parameter, it also highlights that it is not possible to counterfeit bitcoins, unlike banknotes.

The proposal of the Association of Cryptotechnologies joins the effort that different figures in Chile are making to increase the use of cryptocurrencies with the support of the state. Another example of this is the Bitcoin Law project proposed by Senator Karim Bianchi which, as CriptoNoticias reported, seeks to validate and regulate cryptocurrencies.

Regarding the Bitcoin Law project, Miguel Klagges commented: “For now we have not had contact with Mr. Karim and we have not stopped to review it in detail since our pressure was on the proposal for the constitution. But once we get out of this process, we will try to focus on this bill to move forward and do something interesting.