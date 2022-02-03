Chivas changes number to José Juan Macías; does he stay in guadalajara?

Midtime Editorial

Guadalajara / 02.02.2022 18:38:07





In a sea of ​​doubts if he stays in Chivas or still looking for his European dream, José Juan Macías suffered another modification in his registration before the MX League, and now it appears discharged with the number 7 and not with him 32 with which he surprised a few days ago.

Macias and his people still do not confirm about his future, and although in Chivas They give it as a fact that he will return and dispute the rest of the Closure 2022 as rojiblanco, after his unsuccessful time at Getafe in Spain, where he lasted only 6 months.

After announcing its termination with the box of Madrid, Chivas He was discharged and did so with number 32, so it remained for a few days until now he is wearing number 7.

The change in number could be a sign that indeed, Macias Yes agreed to stay in Chivas and play at least this tournament, because he also had offers from the mls Y Russia. Specifically from Sporting Kansas City and of CSKA Moscow.

So far it is known that Macias has not reported to train with Chivasowner of its federative rights, and the club has not commented on the matter either.

The Guadalajara striker has not played a League duel since October 3, 2021 when he did it with the Getafe in Spainand on November 30b was his last game playing in the Copa del Rey for 25 minutes as he was injured.