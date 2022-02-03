Cloud and Rivian shine on balance sheet By Investing.com



By Carjuan Cruz

Investing.com – Amazon (NASDAQ:) shares soared 18% in extended trading after it released its fourth-quarter 2021 report, highlighting revenue growth from its cloud computing business, which surprised with a growth of 40%, reaching 17,780 million dollars, exceeding the already high expectations of the market.

“We see combined the expansion of our distribution network to accelerate delivery to more customers, the extraordinary growth of AWS (the service in the cloud), with a growth of 40% year-on-year, and the increase in demand for quality products” Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said in the report.

Amazon’s overall revenue grew 9% to $137.4 billion, albeit lower than expected for the latest quarter, which typically drives sales around the holidays.

“As expected during the holidays, we saw higher costs driven by labor shortages and inflationary pressures,” Jassy noted. “These problems persisted in the first quarter due to Ómicron,” added the manager.

However, he was positive about the new prospects: “Despite these short-term challenges, we remain optimistic and excited about the business as we emerge from the pandemic.”

Among the changes made to increase revenue this year, the company announced that it will raise the Amazon Prime rate, from $12.99 to $14.99 the monthly payment, or the annual payment from $119 to $139. It has not made an adjustment since 2018.

Rivian helped

Amazon also benefited from its investment in Rivian, the electric vehicle manufacturer, reporting a profit of close to $12 billion. Amazon earnings per share stood at $27.75

In addition, revenue from advertising -reflected for the first time- shows how Amazon is positioned in third place in terms of online advertising, after Google (NASDAQ:) and Meta (Facebook (NASDAQ:)), with a significant growth of 30% in the year, placing profits for this category at $9.7 billion.