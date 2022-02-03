Club América clears up doubts about Santiago Solari’s squad

The authorities of the Eagles of America do not lose sight of the details related to the campus of Santiago Solari.

Santiago Solari is getting closer to returning to the bench the Eagles of America. After what was the premiere at the Grita México C22 Tournament of Liga MX against him Club Puebla on the seventh of January in Cuauhtemoc Stadiuman event in which, it should be remembered, he was expelled (that is why he had to be absent before Atlas), you will be able, once again, to give instructions to your team members a few meters from the field of play during a match, at the appointment with Athletic Saint Louis.

For this meeting, two details directly linked to the main men’s team of the Cream blue, which are intertwined. The first is that, unless imponderables arise, the Little Indian It will have, for the first time, all the reinforcements that the board managed in the winter pass market that closed in the last few hours.

And the second is that this Wednesday, February 2, the America club announced through their verified social media accounts, that “After carrying out 32 tests on members of the first team, coaching staff and staff, the medical department did not detect positive cases of Covid-19“. That is, there are no contagions, therefore, the possibility remains that Santiago Solari have: Diego Valdés, Jonathan Dos Santos, Alejandro Zendejas, Jorge Meré, Juan Ferney Oteroas well as the rest of the template.

Along the same lines, the Argentine strategist awaits the return, without medical setbacks, of Guillermo Ochoa and Henry Martinthe only two elements of the Nest that remain affected fifa date. In the case of both, it is about the commitment that the Mexico national team will face before Panama at Aztec stadium by Concacaf qualifiers for the Qatar World Cup 2022.

