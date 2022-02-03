Colombia: the country with the greatest psychological discomfort in health personnel after the pandemic

The personnel surveyed belong to primary care, emergency services and hospitals, but also technical and administrative personnel and other institutions of the health system. Photo: Leopoldo Silva – Flickr

Although the mental health of the general population has been affected by the pandemic, it is health workers who have been most exposed to this problem. Specifically in Latin America, between 14.7 and 22 percent of them have symptoms of a depressive episode. (You may be interested: Preliminary results of the controversial trial that infected healthy people with covid-19)

Although it is expected that those on the front line will develop more mental illnesses, there are several potential explanations for this, he told SciDev.Net Franco Mascaiano, associate researcher at the Columbia University School of Public Health, United States, and co-leader of the work published in the journal Social Psychiatry and Psychiatric Epidemiology.

Among them are the fear of getting infected and infecting others, but also overload and poor working conditions. “To this is added the lack of support in family terms or those who were infected, among others,” said the researcher.

During 2020, the University of Chile, Columbia University and the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) joined forces to create HEROES (HEalth caRe wOrkErs Study), a program for monitoring the mental health status of health personnel that has been on the front line of the covid-19 fight. So far, data has been collected in 26 countries in Latin America and other parts of the world. (We recommend: Tensions over the “new” health model in the Amazon)

To achieve follow-up in the region, HEROES interviewed 14,502 health workers from Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Bolivia, Guatemala, Mexico, Peru, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, and Uruguay. The first survey was done in September 2020, and there are three more follow-ups at six, twelve and 24 months.

With these data, the researchers were able to determine that health workers in Colombia are the ones with the most psychological distress, followed by those in Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Bolivia. Those of Guatemala, Mexico, Peru, Puerto Rico, Venezuela and Uruguay are at the other extreme.

On the other hand, the country that has the most health professionals with symptoms of depression is Chile, with 36.7 percent, and Venezuela the one with the least, with 13 percent. (You can read: More than 10,000 million anticovid-19 doses have been supplied worldwide)

Chile also led the figures when asked about symptoms of severe depression, with 15.36 percent. Brazil followed with 13 percent, Guatemala with 10.23 percent and Colombia with 10.15 percent. While the percentages of the other countries were between 3, of Venezuela, and 9.6 percent.

Furthermore, in some countries only a third of the respondents who needed psychological care received it.

“A relevant fact that we found is that women report feeling that they do not have adequate conditions to work, thinking that, for example, all protection implements are made based on men’s bodies,” Mascaiano specified. And to this is added, among others, the double role of caregivers when they are in charge of children or older adults.

This is a big problem to solve, continued the researcher, because the majority of health personnel are precisely women, and even in some centers that participate in monitoring, they are up to 80 percent of the personnel.

The data also revealed a greater presence of suicidal ideas. Most of the 11 countries reported between 5 and 15 percent of the team with those thoughts. In this case, Colombia and Venezuela had the lowest percentages, while Chile and Bolivia had the highest.

“This information is important because at the regional level the collection of epidemiological data on mental health is very scarce,” he assured. SciDev.Net Alberto Aedo, head of the Mood Disorders Unit of the Catholic University and psychiatrist of the UC Christus Health Network, who was not part of the study. “In Chile we look at studies done in the 1990s. We are 20 years behind,” he added.

Although the psychiatrist is struck by the fact that the results do not differ greatly from one country to another, he assured that it is necessary to have studies at the national and regional levels. “Migration is a phenomenon that is not going to stop and we need certain common parameters to deal with mental health,” he said. This especially thinking about the cultural differences between countries.