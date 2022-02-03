Concacaf Octagonal Results | FIFA Date January 2022

Midtime Editorial

That’s how fast the first one went FIFA date of 2022which means the penultimate with Concacaf Octagonal Final matches heading to the World Cup and what until not long ago seemed like a battle of four has added a fifth member to the platoon that the three direct tickets to Qatar 2022 and the fourth place that will give access to the intercontinental Repechage.

Honduras and Jamaica are mathematically eliminated and El Salvador is giving “drowning kicks”, so between Canada, the United States, Mexico, Panama and Costa Rica the representatives of the Confederation of North, Central America and the Caribbean will come out in the World Cup at the end of this year.

Results of Day 11 in Concacaf

Jamaica 0-1 Costa Rica

They only won one of the first seven games in the Qualifiers and were considered dead, but to the cry of “Pura Vida” the Costa Ricans have won three of their last fourwith that other result being a tie at the Azteca Stadium.

This Wednesday they won by the minimum in Kingston, they mathematically eliminated the Reggae Boyz with a goal by Joel Campbell and they are already fifth in Concacaf with 16 points, a stone’s throw from fourth place for the Repechage or the three direct quotas.

Joel Campbell's great goal that is worth ground gold for Costa Rica, they had missed a penalty and the next play the Tico rubbed the lamp… He has been Costa Rica's best man in these three qualifying matches, extraordinary news for Rayados

United States 3-0 Honduras

After losing to leaders Canada over the weekend, the Stars and Stripes feasted on the worst team in the entire region and the only one not to win in 11 games.

The goals of two regular starters in powerful European clubs such as Weston McKennie (Juventus) and Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), plus a bit of Walker Zimmermannthey leave the northern neighbors very close to a direct place in the World Cup because they are second.

El Salvador 0-2 Canada

Logic prevailed, although it took more than an hour for the score to open. The team of the Maple Leaf secured -at least- fourth place for the Repechagealthough as leaders at the moment with 25 units they are only one point away from being officially declared World Cup players.

Mexico 1-0 Panama

Ugly as he has played for a long time and helped because the VAR did not intervene in a very doubtful penalty in favor, El Tri prevailed over Panama with a masterful charge by Raúl Jiménezwhich puts land in between in third place to seek direct quota in Qatar 2022.

